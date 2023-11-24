Galaxy Tab S9 FE $400 $450 Save $50 The budget Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a tempting device even at its full price, but if you hurry right now, you can save $50 on this brand-new model. The best part is that it comes bundled with an S Pen, so you don’t need to spend extra on a stylus. $400 at Samsung

If you’re in the market for an Android tablet, there's a good chance that you'll go for a Samsung model — the company makes the best Android tablets without a doubt.

And you don’t need to spend a ton of cash to get a Galaxy tablet either. The newly launched Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is barely a month old and is already available at a discount this Black Friday. Samsung is bringing its retail price down by a handsome $50, which is valid across its storage variants and even for the larger Galaxy Tab S9 FE+.

Why you should jump on this Galaxy Tab S9 FE Black Friday deal

Budget tablets usually don’t offer proper stylus support, but the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ do. In fact, Samsung has not only added the support for its excellent S Pen but also bundles it inside the box. This basically means you won’t have to spend anything extra on a stylus, unlike with Apple iPads and other Android tablets. The included stylus is great for both note taking and sketching, whatever floats your boat.

It is also one of the few budget tablets that comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. So, you can hand it to your kids without worrying about them spilling some liquid on it, and when the weather is nicer, you can take the tablet to the pool to read a book while relaxing. While the Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes with a massive battery for multi-day use, it also supports 45W fast charging, though you will have to get a charger separately.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE rocks a 10.9-inch display while its bigger Plus sibling gets an even bigger 12.4-inch LCD — both running at 90Hz. That size difference also brings along a larger battery for the Tab S9 FE+ and even more RAM: 8/12GB versus 6/8GB on the standard Tab S9 FE. You should note though that the larger Plus model doesn’t offer any 5G variant while its cheaper sibling does.

But the good news is that both tablet models have been discounted by $50, bringing the Tab S9 FE’s price down to $400, while the Tab S9 FE+ starts at $550 for a limited period. You can use these savings to get a nice case for your tablet and a charger if you don’t already own one. And if the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series doesn’t appeal to you much, there are a whole bunch of tablet deals going on right now that you can check out.