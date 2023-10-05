Summary The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE comes in two versions: Wi-Fi only or with 5G connectivity, making it a great option for those who need a data plan on a regular-sized tablet.

Compared to the regular Tab S9, the S9 FE offers a more affordable price but compromises on the display and chipset, using an LCD panel and an Exynos 1380.

The S9 FE is a solid choice for those who want a budget-friendly Android tablet with a data connection, and if Samsung provides good software support, it could be a game-changer in the mid-range tablet market.

Quick answer: Yes, there is a version of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE that has 5G, but the standard model does not. The Tab S9 FE+ doesn't have the option at all.

Samsung has just announced an entire range of Fan Edition products, including the Tab S9 FE, a more budget-friendly version of the fantastic Galaxy Tab S9. Thanks to Samsung's efforts and Google's return to the market, Android tablets are gaining popularity this year.

With a sharp 10.9-inch LCD screen, AKG-tuned speakers, and the tablet-optimized One UI 5.1.1, this is shaping up to be a popular tablet indeed. But can you use it via 5G when you leave the house?

Does the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE have 5G?

You can buy the Galaxy Tab S9 FE in two versions: Wi-Fi only or with a 5G connection. Opting for the latter will cost extra, but if you need to keep your tablet connected while out and about, that's a price worth paying.

Sadly, the larger Tab S9 FE+ is Wi-Fi only.

While most people only need the Wi-Fi variant, that 5G connection is an integral part of the tablet experience for some. A lot of businesses deploy Samsung tablets to their engineering teams, and those workers will need a reliable connection on the tablet to perform tasks.

Putting a SIM card in your tablet can also be useful outside the enterprise world. I don't have a separate plan for my tablet, but there have been times when my phone battery has died, and swapping the SIM into my tablet allowed me to pull up Google Maps or let my family know my location. These situations have proven to be invaluable.

How does the Tab S9 FE 5G stack up?

Fan Edition products are more affordable versions of existing devices, but compromises need to be made to reach the lower price. The regular Tab S9 costs $800, and the differences you'll notice right away between it and the $450 Fan Edition are the display and chipset. The Tab S9 uses Samsung's luscious AMOLED screen with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, while the S9 FE uses an LCD panel and an Exynos 1380. Would you prefer to spend extra to get the regular Tab S9 or save money on the Fan Edition?

If you need a 5G tablet and don't want one with a huge screen, the Fan Edition is the one to go with, as the regular S9 family only provides 5G options on the Tab S9+. And aside from being even more expensive, they're also far too big for a lot of people. So, regardless of price, the S9 FE is the best choice for those who want a regular-sized Samsung tablet with a data connection.

The Tab S9 FE is shaping up to be a solid Android tablet for the masses, and I'm thrilled to be able to say that. If Samsung can offer the same software support that it does for its mid-range phones, we could enter an era similar to when the Nexus 7 was the popular choice.