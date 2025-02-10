Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $300 $450 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is the Fan Edition of the normal Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. It's got the same look and feel as that tablet, but trades down to a 90Hz LCD display and a slower Exynos chipset to hit a midrange price point of $450. $300 at Amazon $300 at Best Buy

The tablet can be the perfect companion for someone that wants to enjoy their media on the go. It really does provide an excellent compromise if you're looking for something a little bigger than a smartphone but don't want to lug around a laptop. Now, Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets that you'll find on the market right now.

That means, it's a pretty safe bet going with Samsung if you're looking to pick up a new tablet. With that said, some of its higher-end models are pretty pricey, coming in at $1,000. But if you want something good that does a great job of balance design, performance, and price — look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

Now this tablet usually comes in at $450, but can be had for much less right now from Amazon and Best Buy. The discount is actually quite substantial, with the promotion taking $150 off, dropping it down to just $300 for a limited time. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this model, so get it while you still can.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE?