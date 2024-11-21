Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE $300 $450 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE delivers when it comes to look and performance, and also has plenty of great features as well. RIght now, you can grab this tablet for its best price at just $300. $300 at Amazon

This is the tablet you want to get if you're looking for something that performs well and doesn't hurt your wallet. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE not only looks good, but it also delivers when it comes to the experience, plus it also comes with an S Pen stylus that can be great for those that want to jot down notes or get their ideas down with sketches.

While it's normally priced at $450, it can now be had for much less with a $150 discount that drops it down to its lowest price, coming in at just $300. This is the best price we've seen for this tablet, which makes it a must-buy ahead of Black Friday. So grab this deal while you still can because it won't be around for long.

What's great about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 FE?

Tablets can be expensive, especially if you're trying to get one that can really do it all. Luckily, Samsung's FE series delivers the experience you want at a price that's reasonable. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE features a design that's cut from the cloth of its more expensive siblings, which is great if you're looking for that premium feel.

When it comes to the hardware, this tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Samsung Exynos 1380 processor, 6GB of RAM, along with 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it also has a microSD card slot with support for up to 1TB if you need to add more storage later on. Plus you get long hours of use with its 8,000mAh battery.

On the rear, it has an 8MP camera, and a 12MP camera on the front, which is great for videocalls. You can also utilize Samsung's S Pen stylus if you're looking to jot down notes or sketch out some ideas. Perhaps the most important is the software experience, where Samsung has done a great job of getting the most out of Android.

This is going to be one of the best tablet deals you're going to find right now if you're looking for something that offers lots of bang for your buck. So get the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for just $300 while you can from Amazon in this early Black Friday deal. Or if you're on the fence, here are some other budget tablet options.