We've seen some pretty unbelievable deals over the past couple of weeks on some of our favorite tech, but if you've been holding out buying a tablet, this deal might be the one for you. For a limited time, you can score one of the best tablets of 2024 for its lowest price. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now $100 less than its MSRP, coming in at $290 direct from Samsung.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE?

Samsung's FE series has been an important part of the brand's lineup, providing affordable premium options for phones and tablets. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE delivers on all fronts, with a premium design that looks and feels fantastic.

You're also going to get excellent performance here as well, with the Samsung Exynos 1380 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM providing more than enough for everyday use. The tablet's great for watching movies, gaming, browsing the web, and can even handle productivity tasks.

The tablet features a 10.9-inch display with good colors and contrast, along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet also supports stylus input as well, providing an alternative way to get your ideas out into the world by jotting down notes and quickly banging out some sketches.

The best part about this is that the stylus comes with the tablet, which means you don't need to spend extra money on the accessory. You also get good battery life with USB-C charging up to 45W. The tablet's also quite durable thanks to its IP68 rating.

And if you're someone that makes frequent videocalls, the 12MP front-facing camera is going to provide excellent image quality. There's also an 8MP camera on the rear just in case you want to take photos or videos while you're on the go.

For the most part, you're getting good balance here. Of course, there are going to be better tablets out there, but you're going to be paying a lot more. At just $290, this tablet is one that doesn't really miss. So, if you've been looking for a tablet, get this one at this price while you can.