There are plenty of great Android tablets to choose from, which is why it can be so hard to shop for one if you're in the market. Luckily, we've weeded through all the options that are worth taking a look at, and highlighted several of them in our top tablets list for 2025.

Now, some of these can be pricey, but one that really does a great job of balancing price and features is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. While we loved the tablet at its $450 price tag, it's an absolute no-brainer when it's on sale like it is right now. For a limited time, you can score a huge discount that knocks nearly 40% off, coming in at its lowest price at just $280.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE?