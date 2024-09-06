If you're looking for a big-screen Android tablet experience, but not willing to spend the big bucks, a mid-range tablet is the way to go. Samsung's tablet FE tab line is a great mid-range option, and the base Tab S9 FE with its 10.9-inch display, an IP68 rating, and an included S-Pen, is a budget-friendly choice worth looking at, especially with its current limited-time deal on Amazon.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a budget-friendly addition to Samsung's tablet lineup, with a focus on versatility and integration with the Samsung ecosystem. Regularly available for $450, the tablet is currently 27 percent off, effectively saving you $120 off the full price. $450 at Amazon

The entry-level Tab S9 FE model with 128GB storage (expandable with a MicroSD card) and 6GB of RAM is currently 27 percent off on Amazon, effectively bringing its price down to $330 from $450. Amazon hasn't mentioned when the limited-time deal will end, though we'd imagine it'd be soon. It's worth noting that the tablet is normally available in Gray, Silver, Mint, and Lavender colorways, but only the Gray version is currently available for $330.

Also worth noting is that Best Buy and Samsung's web store are also currently offering a discount on the Tab S9 FE, though they're not as steep as Amazon's limited-time deal, making the e-commerce giant's deal hard to pass if you've been eyeing the tablet.

The Tab S9 FE strives to offer features on-par with the flagship Tab S9, bundled in a more affordable package with well-rounded capabilities. It weighs 523g, making it lighter than the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad 2, albeit with a slightly smaller 10.9-inch panel.

Support for the S-Pen (included) is a big productivity plus, and you can magnetically attach it to different spots on the rear and sides of the device. Elsewhere, the tablet launched with Android 13, but it has since received the Android 14 update with One UI 6.

Compared to the flagship Tab S9, the Tab S9 FE has a slightly smaller 8,000mAh battery, but it is still great for multiple days of casual use, paired with 45W 'Super Fast' charging, which takes the tab from 0 to 100 percent battery in roughly 90 minutes.

The Tab S9 FE is a versatile tool that can handle all your entertainment and light productivity needs, and if you've been eyeing a mid-range tablet for a while now, the limited-time deal on Amazon is worth considering.