Samsung's newest Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets offer a premium device that's great for just about all applications, from editing photos to gaming and more. From the basic S9 to the premium S9 Ultra, these devices have quickly taken reign as some of the best Samsung tablets to date, delivering tablets that work exceptionally well whether you need something for work or for play.

But the price points can be tough to get past, with the standard Galaxy Tab S9 starting at $800 for the basic 128GB option. Thankfully, there's a batch of deals that just dropped that are offering up to $200 in savings by upgrading you to the next storage capacity option of each tablet at no additional cost.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

It may be the entry-level option, but the Galaxy Tab S9 offers an experience that's unmatched by tablets in this price range. It's powerful, responsive, and downright gorgeous to use thanks to a bevvy of upgrades from the previous Galaxy Tab S8. Running on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and paired with 12GB of RAM, it's essentially a laptop crammed into a tablet, capable of handling multitasking and resource intensive applications with ease.

An 11-inch AMOLED 2560x1600 120hz display also offers impeccable image and color accuracy, making it a solid choice for those who love to edit, game, and even draw. An S Pen is included with the tablet, and compared to other devices in this price range, has exceptional battery life to handle day to day use. While the $800 price tag may be a bit higher for the standard 128GB option, the $120 discount the 256GB model is getting is an excellent value that offers a storage upgrade at no extra cost.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $800 $920 Save $120 Samsung's entry point in the S9 series, the Galaxy Tab S9 is both powerful and impressive. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, it handles just about anything you throw at it with ease. Gaming, editing, you name it. It may be the entry level S9, but it's by no means weak or cheap. Through any of the retailers below, you'll get the 256GB model on sale for $800 — the same price as the 128GB option. $800 at Samsung $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+

The 'Goldilocks' Galaxy Tab S9+ offers a sizable upgrade over the S9, with a larger 12.4-inch screen with 1752x2800 resolution support, improved battery life, enhanced camera setup, and more. Plus, it features a more durable IP68 water-resistant design that helps protect from the elements if you plan to take this thing on the go. When it comes to the Galaxy Tab S9 vs the Galaxy Tab S9+, the upgrade is actually worth it thanks to the enhancements you get.

However, the price is still quite high, with the standard 256GB option going for $1000. Thankfully, these deals offer the upgrade to the 512GB model for the same price, making the buy much more worth it. Plus, you may have a bit of cash left over from the savings to pick up some much needed Galaxy Tab S9+ accessories.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ $1000 $1120 Save $120 Offering a noticeable upgrade in battery life, screen size, camera quality, and durability, the Galaxy Tab S9+ is Samsung's 'Goldilocks' tablet that offers the best of the Galaxy Tab S9, plus a bit of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra sprinkled in for good measure. You can get the 512GB option for the same price as the 128GB option, saving you $120 on this stellar tablet. $1000 at Samsung $1000 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Samsung's top of the line model, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, is everything you'd expect and more from the cream of the crop of Android tablets right now. With a larger 14.6-inch AMOLED 1848x2960 120Hz display, impressive set of cameras, IP68 water resistance rating, and expandable storage capabilities thanks to a microSD card slot, this tablet is a top choice whether you're in need of a device for work or for play. Gaming, editing, streaming, all will look and feel fantastic thanks to how powerful this thing is.

This premium tablet comes with a premium price tag, but thankfully these deals offer a free memory upgrade by dropping the price of the 512GB option down to $1200 and the 1TB option down to $1470. The better value by far is the 512GB model, especially since you can upgrade the storage capacity later on.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra $1200 $1320 Save $120 Its big, powerful, and built for productivity. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has it all, delivering a tablet with a massive 14.6-inch AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, and durable IP68 water-resistant construction. Whether it's gaming, editing, or multitasking, this is the tablet of kings and queens. It may be pricey, but getting the 512GB option for $120 cheaper makes worth the buy. $1200 at Samsung $1200 at Best Buy

While these may not be the best tablet deals you'll find right now, they're the top offers available for Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab S9 series. It's possible we'll see some price drops once Black Friday deals arrive, but we won't know for sure until we're a bit closer to Thanksgiving. That said, be sure to check out the upcoming Prime Day 2023 Part 2, which is scheduled to go live in October, to see if any deals on the Galaxy Tab S9 tablets show up.