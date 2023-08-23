Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Free Book Cover Keyboard! (a $130 value) Right now, you can nab yourself a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim wherever you purchase a Galaxy Tab S9, however, there are a few different perks depending on where you buy. Best Buy is throwing in a few free subscriptions to YouTube Plus, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and Norton AV, so it's a bit of a better value overall. $800 at Samsung $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Samsung's latest S series tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9, quickly made its way to the top of our list of the best tablets thanks to a plethora of welcome changes over its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S8. What the previous generation lacked, Samsung's newest entry fixed and then some, adding a new AMOLED display and upgrading the hardware to offer better performance. It's a worthy successor by all measurements, and it's by far one of the best Samsung tablets to hit the market. It's relatively new, though, so seeing it on sale may take some time. However, there's a sweet deal going on right now that gets you a free Book Cover Keyboard Slim (and possibly a few other free goodies) depending on where you buy.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is worth your money

The big upgrades to the Galaxy Tab S9, mainly the introduction of a 2560x1600 AMOLED 120Hz display and Qaulcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, help make the Galaxy Tab S9 a worthy tablet if you're in need of something that actually works well. Suitable for everything from gaming to streaming, it's a tablet that offers an experience that's hard to match at this price point. Sure, it is $800 to start, but that's not a huge surprise considering it's Samsung we're talking about here. However, that doesn't make the Galaxy Tab S9 any less impressive.

Depending on where you decide to purchase it, though, you'll get some free goodies to help sweeten the deal and make the buy much more tolerable. Samsung, Amazon, and Best Buy are all offering a free Galaxy Tab S9 Book Cover Keyboard Slim alongside your new Tab S9, opening up the versatility of it even further with laptop-style capabilities. However, Best Buy's also throwing in a few extra goodies, including a 6-month subscription to Norton 360 Deluxe, a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a 3-month subscription to YouTube Premium. That's about $170 worth of free stuff tossed in, which is an excellent value all things considered.

So no matter where you plan to purchase, you're getting at least $130 worth of free goods, however Best Buy is the best value considering you get the free subscriptions worth $40 alongside it. It's the best Galaxy Tab S9 deal you'll find right now, but we may be lucky enough to see a price discount on it come Black Friday sales. One thing to note, if you decide to purchase the Galaxy Tab S9 through Amazon, you'll need to manually add the additional keyboard cover via the link provided just left of the "Add to Cart" button. Once it's added, the discount will be applied at checkout.