The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the most powerful Android tablets on the market. Samsung charges quite the premium, but the spec sheet is impressive. In addition to its gorgeous 11-inch AMOLED display refreshing at 120Hz, the Tab S9 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. When you add up to 12GB of RAM, it's difficult to imagine needing more performance to accomplish even the most demanding tasks.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 isn't easy on the wallet, but it is an impressive upgrade over the Tab S8. While its predecessor used an LCD panel, the Tab S9 now comes with a gorgeous AMOLED display. In addition, the Tab S9 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which has proven capable of the most demanding tasks. $800 at Samsung $800 at Amazon $800 at Best Buy

Even though the Tab S9 is packed with features, the color selection leaves a lot to be desired, as Samsung offers the Tab S9 in only Graphite and Beige. While you might want to protect your investment with a case, you still have a decision concerning which color to order.

Graphite Tab S9

Source: Samsung

If you enjoy going into stealth mode with your tech, the Graphite color option is for you. It's a deep slate that looks great on the tablet's aluminum enclosure. When paired with the black S-pen, the Tab S9 is a sleek package that fits right in at the office or in the classroom. Your classmates will think you're quite a bit cooler than when you're walking around with your blacked-out Samsung setup.

Beige Tab S9

Source: Samsung

If calming tones are more your style, the Beige colorway might be your choice. I like the neutral, Earthy look Samsung has given to its version of Beige. It is similar to the Cream coloring used on the Galaxy Z Fold 5, and it looks amazing with the matching S-pen attached to the back panel. It is an excellent option to pair several of Samsung's Book Cover cases in multiple colors. If you don't want to be shackled to Graphite for your accessories decisions, Beige offers you some extra flexibility.

Which color should you choose?

The Graphite color on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 looks sharp. I love the timeless look, and the matching S-pen is a tough combination to pass up. If you want to look your best carrying around your Tab S9, pick up the Graphite and be confident in your decision.