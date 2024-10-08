Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 $684 $920 Save $236 The Galaxy Tab S9 offers a sleek design and delivers plenty of power under the hood. Not only that, but it's now $200 off for a limited time during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event. So get it while you can for a great price. $684 at Amazon

Samsung continues to make some of the best Android tablets you can buy. And while the verdicts are still out, its newly released Galaxy Tab S10 series is sure to please those who have been looking to buy a new tablet in 2024. Of course, one thing is missing from the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, and we aren't talking about Qualcomm processors here. If you were looking to grab a smaller tablet from this year's lineup, you're going to be out of luck, as the brand has chosen to focus on just two models, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra.

So, what options are there if you're looking for a top-end tablet with a smaller screen? How about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9? The Galaxy Tab S9 features a sleek design, a beautiful AMOLED display, and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Furthermore, you can actually get it for a great price right now, with the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event taking $240 off for an extremely limited time.

What's great about Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9?

There's really a lot to love about the Galaxy Tab S9. Not only does the tablet look good thanks to Samsung's years of refinement with the Galaxy Tab series, but it also packs tons of power thanks to its top-tier hardware and excellent software capabilities. As mentioned before, this tablet features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Those who need a little more will be happy to know that this tablet has a microSD card slot, which can expand storage to 1TB.

When it comes to the display, you get a fantastic AMOLED screen that provides rich colors and excellent black levels and measures 11 inches. The screen also has some nice added perks as well, like a refresh rate of 120Hz. You can also use Samsung's S Pen stylus in order to bring some personal touches to your projects, like scribbling down some notes or creating some artwork. Of course, if you really need to get productive, you can also call on the keyboard attachment to do the heavy lifting.

While the hardware is great, the software also allows the tablet to really shine. Samsung has optimized Android for multitasking, which is perfect for the large screen, and also has injected some excellent tools through its Galaxy AI initiative. Furthermore, Samsung has committed to several years worth of updates for its top-end products, which means you're going to get support for years to come. And just in case you are worried about the tablet not lasting that long, the Galaxy Tab S9 is built for durability, with an IP68 rating that makes it highly resistant to water and dust.

Let's not forget that this tablet also offers excellent battery life and quick top-ups with its Super-Fast Charging ability. Overall, this tablet is an absolute beast, offering exactly what you need from a top-tier tablet. And while it used to be quite pricey, you can now get it for an absolute steal as it drops by $200 for a limited time. Just be sure to pick it up during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event so you can save big.