Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is one of the best small tablets you can buy right now. It has a fantastic display and a powerful Snapdragon chipset. Best of all, you can now score up to a $500 discount if you have an eligible device to trade in. Get up to $500 instant trade-in credit

Samsung decided to drop the smallest tablet in its current Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, which leaves some customers in a bit of a pickle if they're looking for a premium Android tablet with a smaller screen. Luckily, the Galaxy Tab S9 is still being offered by the brand, which makes it's the perfect option, especially when you can find it at a discounted price.

Related Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 review: Premium, powerful, pricey With an AMOLED display and great performance, the only question surrounding the Tab S9 is whether it's worth $800

With that said, Samsung is now offering up to $500 off the Galaxy Tab S9 with trade-in of an eligible device. Samsung is accepting a wide variety of products for trade-in, like laptops, tablets, and even smartphones. So if you have a device that maxes out the trade-in value, you can manage to score the Galaxy Tab S9 for $420.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9?

In our review, there really wasn't much to complain about with the Galaxy Tab S9. Perhaps the thing that we didn't like most was that it was pretty expensive for a tablet. Of course, with this trade-in promotion, that's no longer a problem.

When it comes to hardware, the Galaxy Tab S9 features an 11-inch AMOLED screen that offers impressive colors and excellent black levels. It's also powered by Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC that's paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on the model you choose.

The former features 128GB of storage, while the latter has 256GB. Regardless of which one you choose, they both come with a microSD card slot that can be used to expand the storage up to 1TB. Those that like to sketch or write their notes will be happy to know that Samsung's S Pen stylus comes included without any extra cost.

Battery life should last all-day with moderate use, and there's even 45W fast charging for those that need to top up quickly. When it comes to the cameras, you get a 13MP camera on the rear, and a 12MP camera on the front. These cameras should be plenty if you're looking to get on a videocall, or just snap the occasional photo or video while you're out and about.

Overall, this is one of the best tablets that you can buy at this size. You get plenty of power, a beautiful display, and the software is also pretty good too. Plus, Samsung is promising years of updates to keep it fresh with new features. So if you have a device that you're looking to get rid of, we suggest taking a look at Samsung's current promotion.