Samsung has gone super-sized with its iPad killers, but which one is right for you?

While the Galaxy S22, with its somewhat bizarre Bridgerton-themed unveiling may have gotten most of the attention during February’s Unpacked event, Samsung’s new trio of bigger-than-ever tablets were arguably the most interesting of the new products launched by the Korean manufacturer.

Most high-end tablet manufacturers have bowed out of the market thanks to the iPad Pro’s dominance, however Samsung have persisted in keeping the Android flame burning. With improved video conferencing, beefed-up new octa-core processors inside, and a supersized model that looks set to usher in a whole new class of tablet, these new models offer plenty of compelling features to maintain the Tab’s status as the premium alternative of choice to Apple’s offering.

Coming in three flavors - the standard 11-inch Tab S8, the 12.4-inch Tab S8+ and humongous 14-inch flagship that is the Tab S8 Ultra, read on as we detail the specs of the new range and offer advice on which option best suits your needs.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Specs comparison

First, let's start with a quick spec comparison. Most of the core tenets of each tablet are the same, but between different display sizes and technology, battery size, measurements and weight, and camera load out, there are a few things to talk about.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 8GB 8/12/16GB Storage 128/256GB with microSD slot 128/256GB with microSD slot 128/256/512GB with microSD slot Display 11-inch 2560 x 1600 120Hz LTPS TFT 12.4-inch 2800 x 1752 120Hz Super AMOLED (S8+) 14.6" 120Hz Super AMOLED Battery 8,000mAh 10,090mAh 11,200mAh Camera 13MP + 6MP (Ultra Wide) with flash, 12MP front 13MP + 6MP (Ultra Wide) with flash, 12MP front 13MP + 6MP (Ultra Wide) with flash, 12MP + 12MP UW front Software Android 12 with One UI 4 Android 12 with One UI 4 Android 12 with One UI 4 Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Measurements 253.7 x 165.3 x 6.35 mm, 1.10 lb 284.9 x 184.9 x 5.5 mm, 1.27 lb 326.4 x 208.5 x 5.5", 1.60 lb Misc S Pen (in box), power button fingerprint scanner S Pen (in box), in-display fingerprint scanner S Pen (in box), in-display fingerprint scanner

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Display and size

The headline act of the new line-up is the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which features a mammoth 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display that comes in at just-under 4K resolution at 2,960x1,848-pixels.

Despite its huge screen, the extra-large device measures just 5.5mm in thickness, while it somehow manages to weigh a rucksack-friendly 1.60 lbs.

The mid-tier S8+ comes in at with a more standard 12.4-inch screen size, but maintains the beautiful Super AMOLED display tech of its bigger sibling, only this time with a 2800 x 1752 resolution.

The smallest slate of the range is conversely the thickest of all three models, measuring 0.25 inches compared to the 0.22 inches of the larger display models.

One likely reason for its extra girth, is so that the casing accommodates a thicker yet noticeably less vibrant Full HD LTPS TFT screen rather than the fancy AMOLED display of the other models - the main differentiator between this 11 inch version and the bigger, more expensive devices in the range.

While screen sizes and panel tech differs between the three models, they do all nevertheless boast 120Hz refresh rates for silky page scrolling and butter-smooth motion when gaming and watching videos. For the two higher-tier devices, there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking the device, with the cheaper Standard S8 instead making do with a scanner on the power button.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Design

Were it not for the massive screen dimensions of the Ultra, at first glance you’d be forgiven for thinking that the new Tab 8’s were last year’s models.

The new range all share an almost identical design to 2021’s Tab 7 line up, with their rounded edges, premium Armor aluminum frame and a magnetic rear strip for charging the S Pen stylus.

The S8 and S8+ both come in silver, graphite and pink gold finishes, while there’s somewhat surprisingly just the one finish option for the Ultra, which is limited to the smart, yet subdued, graphite colored casing.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Chipset

All three models have the same 4nm octa-core processor under the hood. As is often the case with Samsung, which region of the world you’re in will determine which chip you get. In the US, the new Tab S8 tablets get Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 1 processors, while devices in the rest of the world are set to get Samsung’s very own Exynos 2200 chips.

The new silicon looks set to offer a significant boost in horsepower for the S8’s over the not-at-all shabby performance of their Galaxy Tab S7 predecessors. That power boost will inevitably be most keenly appreciated when gaming, with the new chips set to include support for ray-tracing, meaning more realistic lighting effects in compatible games.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: RAM and Storage

Underlying its top-of-the-range status, the Ultra is the only model that offers 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM options, and is also the only one that gets a larger 512GB storage option.

Both the S8 and S8+ are limited to 8GB of onboard RAM, while they only offer two built-in storage options: 128GB and 256GB.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Cameras

Each of the new S8 tablets feature 13MP and 6MP cameras on the rear, while the S8 and S8+ both have a single 16MP housed on the front.

The Ultra goes a step further, sporting dual 12MP cameras on the front, with one covering regular range and the other providing ultra-wide angles for improved video conferencing.

The downside to this is that, unlike the other S8’s, the Ultra’s display features a notch that runs outside the bezel to accommodate the extra camera.

Similar is functionality to Apple’s Center Stage auto zoom feature, Samsung’s new auto-framing technology meanwhile automatically keeps you in focus during calls, while also zooming in or out to include new participants as they join you.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Connectivity

Each new slate supports Wi-Fi 6E, however the Tab S8 Plus is the only model configurable with a 5G radio in the US — at least unlocked. The carrier-sold models are available with 5G onboard in the US.

That’s not the case in other regions like the UK and Europe, where buyers have the option of kitting out both the standard S8 and the high-end S8 Ultra with 5G connectivity.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab Ultra: Battery life and charging speed

While all three new tablets boast USB-C 45-watt fast charging, like their predecessors they sadly don't support wireless charging, nor reverse wireless charging. They can, however, share power to devices.

Unsurprisingly, the Ultra comes with a larger battery compared to the other models to keep that beast of a screen lit up, with an 11,200mAh pack that Samsung claims can last for up to 14 hours of video playback.

According to Samsung, you can expect the S8+ to last an hour less than the S8 Ultra during unplugged video playback, with its 10,090mAh battery lasting 13 hours, while the S8 with its less demanding display can go a full two hours longer, with a claimed life of 15 hours of video playback.

While all three new tablets boast USB-C 45-watt fast charging, much like their predecessors they sadly don’t support wireless charging nor reverse wireless charging - something of a surprise considering the new Samsung Galaxy S22 phones have the feature. They can, however, share power to other devices via wired power-sharing.

Both the S8 and S8+ charge up to 100 per cent capacity within an impressively speedy 80 minutes.

Buyers should be aware that Samsung hasn’t included a charger in the box, an added extra to factor into the price if you don’t have a spare one already knocking about.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: Accessories

All three come with the “new and improved” S Pen stylus in the box, with Samsung claiming that the upgraded accessory provides even lower writing latency thanks to a new prediction algorithm.

It’s also worth noting that if you order any of the three versions of the Tab S8 directly from Samsung, for a limited period you’ll also get a Slim Keyboard Cover thrown in for free.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab Ultra: Shared features

The trio all feature three mics and noise cancellation for calls and recording, and Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers that spit out a surround sound effect when watching compatible movies.

They all come with Android 12 installed along with Samsung’s One UI 4 software and also offer Samsung’s DeX mode, which allows the tablet to behave more like a PC, delivering a desktop computing experience when plugged into a monitor, with support for mouse control as well as external keyboards.

Galaxy Tab S8 vs. Galaxy Tab S8+ vs. Galaxy Tab Ultra: Pricing and availability

The new range certainly appears to have been a hit, with Samsung US placing pre-orders on hold soon after launch. At the time of writing, all versions of the base Galaxy Tab S8 are sold out, as are options for the top-tier Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Currently, only the Galaxy Tab S8+ is available for pre-order, and only in the silver finish option.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

RAM / Storage Connectivity US price UK price EU price 8/128GB Wi-Fi $699.99 £649 €750 8/128GB 5G NA £799 €900 8/256GB Wi-Fi $779.99 £699 €800 8/256GB 5G NA £849 €950

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

RAM / Storage Connectivity US price UK price EU price 8/128GB Wi-Fi $899.99 £849 €950 8/128GB 5G TBC £999 €1,100 8/256GB Wi-Fi $979.99 £899 €1,000 8/256GB 5G TBC £1,049 €1,150

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

RAM / Storage Connectivity US price UK price EU price 8/128GB Wi-Fi $1,099 £1,000 €1,150 8/128GB 5G N/A £1,150 €1,300 8/256GB Wi-Fi N/A N/A €1,250 8/256GB 5G N/A N/A €1,400 12/256GB Wi-Fi $1,199 £1,100 N/A 12/256GB 5G N/A £1,250 N/A 16/512GB Wi-Fi $1,399 £1,250 €1,400 16/512GB 5G N/A £1,400 €1,600

Verdict

With each new refresh of Samsung’s Tab range, the line between tablets, laptops and Chromebooks gets increasingly blurred — these are definitely the best Android tablets released yet.

That’s especially true of this latest Tab line-up, with the top tier S8 Ultra looking a bona fide PC replacement. Couple the device with its back-lit keyboard case, and it could easily be mistaken for a typical Windows laptop. With the ability to now accommodate three snapped apps on the display at a time, there’s very little in terms of productivity tasks that these devices can’t achieve.

To that end the Ultra is the stand-out model for power users who want a laptop-type experience on tap from an Android tablet. Its larger display will make multitasking a breeze, while the extra RAM and storage capacity options also make it the ideal choice for content creators.

For many users though, that super-sized screen will likely be overkill, and the S8+ should hit the sweet spot for those who want that class-leading AMOLED display but in a more manageable form. It’s also the model we see as being the best bet for serious Android gamers looking to play on the go.

Finally, offering all the processing power of its larger, more expensive siblings, yet less likely to give you arm ache during longer reading and viewing sessions, the standard S8 will be a hit for those mostly looking to use their tablet as a consumption device.

With it's not inconsiderable $300 price difference yet similar functionality, it's also likely to sway more cash conscious users who don’t mind settling for a lesser LTPS TFT display.

