While premium tablets with high-end features always seem more attractive, it's often the low-cost option that is the best fit for most people. I'm not immune to the allure of flagship processors and truckloads of RAM, but I'm also honest about my tablet usage. Couch binging does not require a top-of-the-line Snapdragon; you can watch YouTube cooking tutorials with less than 8GB of RAM. The choice between the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Lenovo Tab M10 Plus is a decision that needs to be both personal and practical.

Price, specs, and availability

Of the several significant gaps between the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus, the price is the most important. Nearly $500 separates the two tablets. While Best Buy carries both tablets, Amazon is the best current price, with the Tab S8 for $570 and the base M10 Plus selling for $130. For the Tab S8, Samsung offers 8GB of RAM across both variants, with 128 or 256GB of storage available. The M10 Plus comes in 3 or 4GB variants with up to 128 GB storage options.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Lenovo Tab M10 Plus Storage 128 GB, 256 GB (expandable by MicroSD) 32, 64, 128 GB CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mediatek Helio G80 Memory 8 GB, 12 GB 3 or 4 GB Battery 8,000 mAh Up to 14 hours Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP f/2.0, 6MP f/2.2 / Front: 12MP f/2.4 8 MP, 8 MP Display (Size, Resolution) 11" 1600p TFT LCD, 120Hz 10.6" 2000 x 1200 Price Starting at $700 Starting at $145

Design

Despite the budget price, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus punches above its weight with its design. The M10 Plus' blend of metal and soft-touch plastic gives a premium feel in the hand, and I enjoy the sound produced from the quad Dolby Atmos-tuned speakers. While you won't find some of the same creature comforts you will on the Tab S8, you'll find a headphone jack and MicroSD card slot on the M10 Plus.

The Galaxy Tab S8 counters with a premium design of its own. With its durable aluminum skin, the S8 provides the look and feel you'd expect from a high-end tablet. Not to be outdone by Lenovo, the Samsung tablet features quad AKG-tuned speakers capable of rich sound. Added benefits of the S8 design are the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the magnetic strip on the back used for S Pen storage.

Display

Due to its $400 price increase, you might expect the display of the Tab S8 to destroy the panel on the M10 Plus — you'd be wrong. While the 11-inch QHD+ LCD on the S8 is excellent, the M10 Plus' 10.6-inch 2K LCD more than holds its own. Both panels get reasonably bright at 400 nits, but the Tab S8 features a 120Hz refresh rate with a slightly higher resolution. In addition, the Tab S8 is a bit more color accurate, although both displays have the color saturation turned up. Because it was nearly $700 on release, I would've expected the Tab S8 to have an AMOLED display, but Samsung decided to go with the less expensive option.

Either tablet you purchase, you get a panel worthy of binge-watching your favorite show. The S8 gets the nod as the better overall display, but it's not $400 better. If Netflix, YouTube, Twitch, and other streaming services are your primary use for a tablet, the M10 Plus will absolutely get the job done for the price.

Software

Software is one category where you will notice quite a difference in user experiences between the Tab S8 and M10 Plus. Samsung’s tablet runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1, while Lenovo still has the M10 Plus on Android 12, with Android 13 expected later this year.

Lenovo opted for a relatively stock Android experience. The M10 Plus software is similar to the experience you’d have on a Google Pixel device. Lenovo promises the M10 Plus will receive security updates through 2025, although they don’t lock themselves into any specific number of Android upgrades. The additions Lenovo made to the software are good ones. I enjoy the optimizations for the Precision Pen 2 stylus (sold separately) that allow for handwritten memos and drag-and-drop capabilities in Google Docs.

While Lenovo charges extra for their stylus solution, Samsung includes their S Pen in the box — not that it deserves a medal given the price. Samsung’s pen software suite is also more versatile, offering a comprehensive range of apps and functions. One UI 5.1 is anything but a stock Android experience. People feel strongly either way about it, but I still believe One UI is the best version of Android currently being offered. The optimizations and features that Samsung brings to the table are impressive. Samsung Wireless DeX, a fan favorite, is featured on the S8. In addition, Samsung offers superior support with major Android upgrades promised through 2026 and security updates through 2027.

Performance

If you’re looking for a reason to pick the Tab S8 over the M10 Plus, performance is the category you’re looking for. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 powering the Tab S8 is an absolute monster. Paired with the S8’s 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab can rip through any task you throw at it. In addition to Instagram scrolling and Chrome browsing, the Tab S8 is capable of heavier multitasking and video editing. Gaming is also a significantly better experience on the Tab S8, with AAA titles able to run on higher graphics settings.

Don’t get me wrong, the MediaTek Helio G80 that powers the Tab M10 Plus is by no means helpless. As far as budget tablets go, the Lenovo is actually quite capable. You will notice performance slowdowns with multitasking and lots of notifications at once, but otherwise, the experience is pleasant. We tend to overestimate how much power we need for daily tasks, but in reality, Netflix doesn’t need much processing power for you to watch movies. On another note, gaming is possible on the Lenovo, but you’re limited to lower graphical settings.

Battery life

Even though the Tab S8 and M10 Plus have similar battery sizes (around 8,000mAh), you can expect the battery experiences to be different. Using the Samsung tablet to its potential means taxing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, and flagship performance results in flagship power consumption. If you need extra horsepower, the Tab 8 is a worthwhile trade-off.

In contrast, the M10 Plus can get over 12 hours of video playback on a single charge. While the Helio G80 sips power from the battery, it can’t touch the capabilities of the Snapdragon in the S8. If multiple days on a single charge are essential for you, the Lenovo M10 Plus comes out ahead.

Cameras

Tablet cameras are never going to be the headline of any comparison. The Galaxy Tab S8 supports 4K rear video, but it’s not something you will use regularly. Both tablets will cover the basics like document scanning and Zoom meetings, but if you are into tablet photography, the S8 is the clear choice, as the added processing power results in faster edge detection for your portrait shots and more options for editing. The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus camera software is rudimentary, and I found the depth effect of portrait shots less impressive.

Which is right for you?

I enjoy both of these tablets. While the Galaxy Tab S8 is undoubtedly the better device, it might not always be the better option. If you’re someone who needs extra computing power in your tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8 is the way to go.

If you’re someone whose tablet use is limited to laying in bed and watching YouTube, the M10 Plus will get the job done for a lot less money. I would strongly urge you to be honest with yourself. The people who need a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in a tablet know they need that kind of power. If you’re unsure, you probably don’t, and I’m always a fan of saving money.