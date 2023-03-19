Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Android's premium tablet There's no disputing that the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can handle everything you throw out at it, and its gorgeous and large display makes it feel like you're carrying a laptop. However, Android still lacks great apps optimized for the tablet experience, which can be frustrating. Pros Larger display AMOLED screen makes colors really pop Cons Worse performance Lacking great app support $1100 at Samsung $1100 at Best Buy

Large displays, a ton of power, and the versatility of being very portable make up the secret sauce of the premium tablet market. Of course, the newest iPad Pro with its M2 chip is the undisputed king due to Apple's domination of the tablet market for years now. Still, we've used the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and there's no question that it is the best Android tablet regarding power and performance.

It can be tricky to compare Android products to Apple's products since the philosophy behind both companies is drastically different. But if you're looking for a tablet that can function as a laptop killer, these two titans are the top dogs. Can the Galaxy S8 Ultra take the spotlight over Apple? Let's compare.

Price, availability, and specs

Both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) are widely available from most retailers where you normally shop for your electronics, so finding one in your area shouldn't require too much effort.

Both tablets are also nearly identical in price for comparable models. The iPad Pro and Tab S8 Ultra start at $1,100 for a 128GB model with Wi-Fi only and then get more expensive as you increase the storage. The iPad Pro (2022) is the only one that offers up to 2TB of internal storage — though that model costs at least $2,199. Still, that's a ton of space you can't get on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which tops out at 512GB.

Here in the U.S., the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is not sold with a cellular option, meaning you're stuck to just Wi-Fi connectivity. In contrast, Apple's tablet gives U.S. customers the option to get a Wi-Fi + Cellular model of all its iPads, and the iPad Pro is compatible with 5G. If you want a high-end Samsung tablet with a cellular option in the States, you should check out the Galaxy Tab S8+.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2022) Storage 128GB, 256 GB, 512 GB 128GB, 256GB, 526GB, 1TB, 2TB CPU Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Apple M2 Memory 8 GB, 12 GB, 16 GB 8GB, 16GB Operating System Android 12 with One UI 4.1 iPadOS 16 Battery 11,200 mAh 10,758 mAh Camera (Rear, Front) Rear: 13MP f/2.0, 6MP f/2.2 / Front: 12 MP f/2.2, 12MP f/2.4 Thunderbolt4/USB-C Display (Size, Resolution) 14.6" Rear: 12 MP, f/1.8 (wide) and 10 MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide). Front: 12 MP, f/2.4 (ultrawide) Price Starting at $1,100 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED LCD, 120Hz Colors Graphite Starting $1,099

Two great displays with different executions

The iPad Pro and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra feature two large and beautiful displays, but they have some key differences that could be the difference maker in your decision.

The Tab S8 Ultra is the bigger display of both devices, measuring a whopping 14.6 inches, which is huge for a tablet. Heck, you might even find that a little too large, as it's bigger than some laptops. In any case, if you want a ludicrously big screen, the Tab S8 Ultra is perfect. But size isn't the only thing that matters, as the Tab S8 Ultra also has a Super AMOLED display which gorgeously displays vibrant colors and the darkest blacks, making it an excellent screen for viewing content. Plus, the 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling look super smooth, and everything always looks nice and crisp.

The 12.9-inch display on the iPad Pro is no slouch either and is plenty big enough to get some serious work done. Its mini-LED LCD has a resolution of 2,732 x 2,048 pixels, giving it a slightly better PPI than the Samsung screen. It's not hugely noticeable to the naked eye, but if you're working in programs with lots of fine details, like creating art, you may appreciate the fine detail the iPad Pro gives.

Neither display will disappoint you whether you like watching movies, getting work done, or playing games; both displays are fantastic.

The Apple vs. Android software debate

The software experience on both tablets is pretty different, which can make them a bit hard to compare. Plus, the same Android vs. Apple software debate that has been going on for what seems like since the beginning of time has maybe never been more prevalent.

Android 12L, optimized for larger screens, has been a nice and fluid addition to the S8 Ultra. The tablet is powerful enough to multitask, and the Taskbar on Android 12L works great. Positioned at the bottom of the screen, the compact black bar houses up to six apps, allowing you to seamlessly switch between up to two on a single screen. It's a bit more versatile and less clustered looking than Apple's newest multitasking endeavor on iPadOS 16, known as Stage Manager.

Sure, iPadOS will let you have multiple apps on a screen. However, its real usefulness is unlocked when you connect it to an external monitor to increase your workspace and have Stage Manager work its magic. Stage Manager is a neat feature, but since it isn't as useful on the tablet alone, it makes the iPad Pro a tad frustrating for users trying to multitask effectively.

Multitasking aside, Apple's App Store has a ton more apps optimized for use on tablets than you will find on the Google Play Store, and that's not something that a simple OS update can fix. Apple has been leading the charge in the tablet market for so long that most of the development power in the industry leans towards iPadOS. So, much to the chagrin of Android users, the app support on the iPad Pro will heavily outweigh what you can find on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Performance on paper and in practice

There's no question that Apple has supercharged their iPad Pro with the M2 chip — a Mac chip — and to say its performance isn't incredible would be lying. The M2 chip certainly outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 found inside the Tab S8 Ultra, and by a large margin. You can look at the Geekbench numbers of the iPad Pro if you'd like to see big numbers on single-core and multi-core tests, but if you're talking real-world experience, you may not notice too much of a difference between the two tablets performance-wise.

Pure raw performance isn't everything, and putting the M2 chip in the iPad Pro is like putting a Ferrari engine in a Honda Civic. You can do it, but all that extra power and performance isn't fully utilized in its current form. Many iPad enthusiasts keep waiting for Apple to break open iPadOS and let the software harness the power of the M2 chip.

That isn't to say that the M2 isn't impressive at making the iPad Pro run smoothly because it does., but for the average person, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in the Tab S8 Ultra isn't going to feel slow either. Both chipsets are plenty powerful enough to handle whatever you can through at them. If you're doing super graphically-heavy tasks, you likely will notice a big difference in performance, and for most standard tablet users, you'll probably be happy with either.

Similar battery life

The 11,200mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra impressed us when we reviewed the tablet. The battery lasted more than a day, even with intense multitasking. In fact, we managed to average around two days with a combination of messaging, gaming, and surfing the web. On average, this will outperform the slightly smaller 10,758mAh battery found in the iPad Pro.

With really heavy use, the iPad Pro will probably last somewhere in the 10-12 hour range. More moderate use should see that increase quite a bit, as the iPad Pro has a very good idle battery life. Still, most people will need to charge it up about once a day.

Neither camera steals the show

The rear camera array on any tablet has never been overly impressive, but to Samsung and Apple's credit, these camera systems perform adequately. A 12MP wide and 10MP ultrawide is stuck on the back of the iPad Pro, whereas a 13MP and 6MP sensor grace the back of the Tab S8 Ultra.

Neither camera system will impress you very much, especially because spending this much money (or even less) on a top-tier smartphone from both companies will give you a better experience. Still, the results won't turn you off if you want to capture a quick shot or grab a short video of a memorable moment. The LiDAR scanner on the iPad Pro is a neat touch and works great for scanning in 3D models in some apps, but you'll probably only use the LiDAR sensor if you specifically need it, so for most people, it's not a consideration.

The two front-facing cameras on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra In that display notch seem like a bit overkill in practice, but you get a decent-quality picture if you like taking voice calls. The video quality is a bit better than the webcam integrated into most laptops, but the video can sometimes be a bit shaky if you're just going handheld.

The iPad Pro has just a single 12MP lens on the front but has Apple's Center Stage feature, which does its best to keep you in the middle of the frame when you're on the call. It can be a little disorienting at first, but it's quite a small but lovely feature if you like to move around on your voice calls.

Which is right for you?

While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro have a lot in common, they are better served to different audiences. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is no doubt a top-tier Android tablet experience and will do everything you want it to do smoothly and look beautiful doing it; however, unfortunately, Android is just behind the iPad Pro when it comes to app support, even if the multitasking options on the platform a little more versatile. This makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra much more suited to the casual power user who loves gaming, watching movies, and getting some work done in between.

If you're looking to drop at least $1,100 on a tablet, there's a good chance you are looking for some serious power and performance to go along with that price tag, and that's what the iPad Pro gives you. The app support is there, so you'll have access to many more powerful apps designed to take advantage of the iPad Pro to its fullest potential. Sure, the multitasking Stage Manager feature is a little rough around the edges, but it's hard to argue you'll get more down on an Android tablet.

Even though the iPad Pro may be the king when it comes to speed and app support, there's no reason that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra should be overlooked by anyone who doesn't need any fancy apps or programs to get stuff done.