Android tablets never seem to get a lot of respect, between living in the shadow of Apple's dominant iPads and competing with the endless assortment of convertible 2-in-1s running Windows or Chrome OS. And now with the rise of foldables, it feels like these big-screen slates are increasingly an afterthought. But even as interest has waned, Samsung's been stepping up to give tablet diehards some of their best options in years, and the Tab S7 series really set a high bar in 2020. Now it's our chance to see what the next generation can offer, and having spent a little time with the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 models, I think it's safe to say that we're definitely looking at a new high point — albeit one that doesn't stray too far from its roots.

The smaller Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are practically the spitting image of their forebears, and while I'm never going to thumb my nose at upgrades that focus more on specs and performance than overall design, it does feel safe to say that ever since we first started hearing Tab S8 rumors, these two have been (quite literally) living in the shadow of the comparably giant-sized Tab S8 Ultra — a whole new offering in 2022.

Understandably, I'm sure most of you are hugely curious about that 14.6-inch behemoth (Is it just comically oversized? Where am I supposed to put it? Why wouldn't I just use a laptop?) but before we talk all things Ultra, let's check in on the new Tabs of the more conservatively sized variety.

Galaxy Tab S8 & Tab S8+

Samsung really feels like it's found a design language it likes — and you can plainly see that in not just how much inspiration the S22 phones take from the S21 lineup, but how precious little is changing externally when it comes to these tablets. Just like the last time around, Samsung has an 11-inch and a 12.4-inch model, and both feel just absolutely fantastic.

Build quality was already incredible with the S7s, and these smaller S8s feel practically identical: sleek, solid, and enormously satisfying to hold (with the help of some reasonably sized bezels). Samsung says the materials it's using this year are even more scratch- and bend-resistant than before, but I was not about to put that to the test and get kicked out during my limited hands-on.

I never spent a lot of time with the original Tab S7, but the appeal of the S8 being the most petite model here is immediately apparent, and this one feels like a great balance between something that's comfortable to use while holding, convenient enough to toss in a bag, and yet still large enough to be a pronounced improvement over a phone for watching videos.

The S8+ starts pushing north into approaching-too-big territory, but I quickly got used to the size of the S7+, and we're looking at the same dimensions here. The good news is that makes it all the better-equipped for not just media consumption, but also productivity — you'd absolutely want to pair it with a keyboard for that, whether Samsung's own Book Cover Keyboard or your own external model.

By not seriously revisiting its design, Samsung has left us stuck with the same slightly frustrating S Pen experience here. The included stylus is a decent size, and we even get some upgrades with the S8+ (and Ultra) that use predictive algorithms to reduce latency and improve the feeling of writing with the pen. My problem is there's still no great place to put it. The primary rear magnetic attachment point is workable when you're using a cover, but otherwise feels far too exposed for my level of comfort. Unless you wanted a phone-sized toothpick of an S Pen there's really not a more graceful solution here, but I just wish Samsung could have figured something out during the past 18 months.

If you were at all enamored with the S7 series, these Tab S8 models are going to be easy to recommend. The primary improvements are to internal components, like upgrading to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and eliminating the 6GB RAM option — everybody gets at least 8GB now. I'd like to spend some more time looking at the impact there on multitasking (especially in DeX), but performance was already solid last gen, so it's really just a question of how much better things are now. And once your home network's ready to support it, all these models now work with Wi-Fi 6E.

Starting at $700 and $900, respectively, the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ are obvious, safe upgrades to Samsung's tablet lineup. But then we get to the fever dream...

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Mobile screens get bigger every year, but so often manufacturers do all they can to reduce the impact those larger displays have on overall device size: higher aspect ratios, thinner bezels, and now even foldable screens. The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could not care less about such mitigation — it is a giant of a tablet, and unapologetically so.

Samsung's no stranger to pushing limits like this, and you might remember the huge Galaxy View devices from a few years back — “tablets” so big they came with their own stand and handle. In light of those, the Tab S8 Ultra feels almost like a compromise, trying to bring that big-screen experience to a more reasonable form factor.

Sitting down with the tablet, I can start to see why Samsung believes there's a market for it, and especially for someone who's more productive on full-size computers, the 14.6-inch screen at least offers something closer to that experience. Hand-held operation is just awkward at this size, but even as I don't feel super comfortable walking around with the tablet, it's something I could see keeping by a chair and using in my lap.

Really, though, you want to pair this with Samsung's Book Cover Keyboard and treat it like a 2-in-1. Considering the already steep starting price here, I'm a little disappointed Samsung just didn't cut to the chase and decide to bundle it in (although shoppers who pre-order will pick one up for free). That Ultra keyboard in particular sees some new features this year like backlit keys — though whether it was just too bright to observe them in Samsung's demo room or the software handling them was still in need of refinement, I was unable to see that in action.

I was also hoping to check out the new portrait-mode support for DeX — maybe more as a curiosity than expecting it to really be an especially productive orientation — but this was another new one that wasn't working just yet. At the very least, having all this extra screen real estate lets windowed apps feel a lot less cramped.

Ever since the Tab S8 Ultra first leaked, people have been obsessed with the notch. On paper, it certainly seems wrong — surely a device this size could find room for cameras without impinging on the screen? But just like the notches on phones, once you start using the S8 Ultra, you really stop thinking about. Sure, it's there, but it's unobtrusive to the point of essentially not mattering.

I was never too concerned with the cameras on the Tab S7 models — these are tablets, for crying out loud — but the S8 Ultra does bring us the notable upgrade of 4K recording support (front and rear). That's no reason to upgrade on its own, but it's there for you weirdos who are itching to film tablet videos.

The S8 Ultra is still a harder sell for me than the S8+, and this feels more like a “home tablet” than an “on-the-go tablet” — I could see this one living on the kitchen counter, for instance. And maybe if you actually have a Galaxy View, this could offer a big performance bump at the cost of a slightly smaller display. It's not going to be for everyone, or even most tablet fans, but after just an hour with the S8 Ultra, I'm starting to feel like I “get” it. This may be a giant, but not one you need to fear.

Pricing starts at $1100 for the 8GB/128GB S8 Ultra, and you've got options going as high as 16GB/512GB (with room for microSD expansion on top). Pre-orders for all three Tab S8 models get started immediately.

