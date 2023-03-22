If you're in the market for a great Android tablet, you really don't have to look further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series. Samsung isn't just a market leader when it comes to Android smartphones, and that pedigree extends to its excellent lineup of tablets, as well. You've got your pick of several models in different size, and if you've been hoping to get your paws on one, then this new Discover Samsung offer might help make your decision a little easier.

For its week-long sales event, Samsung is offering instant credit and enhanced trade-in discounts on all three Galaxy Tab S8 models. You can get between $100 and $150 in instant credit, and if you have a trade-in, you can save as much as $500. That's more for your old device than you'd normally get, making this the perfect time to upgrade to a new tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 may be the baby of the bunch, but it's a solid "jack of all trades" tablet and is the one we recommend to those who are looking for an Android-powered iPad alternative but don't want to shell out the extra cash for the premium upgrades of the Tab S8+ and Tab S8 Ultra. While Samsung made a few trade-offs here, the Galaxy Tab S8's 11-inch 1600p display is still perfectly suitable for everyday tablet tasks like watching videos and browsing the web, while its Snapdragon CPU and generous RAM leave it more than capable of juggling apps and keeping everything running smoothly.

Battery life is great as well, and while the S Pen stylus doesn't feel as smooth on the screen as we'd like, the fact that it's included at all is a welcome bonus. Samsung has the Galaxy Tab S8 on sale right now with a $100 instant credit, and this week, you can get much more than that with your trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $600 $700 Save $100 It makes some compromises, but the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is a solid all-arounder if you're looking for an Android-powered alternative to an iPad. We felt it was a little pricey at retail, but this instant rebate (made sweeter by a trade-in deal) makes it a worthy buy. $600 at Samsung $600 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

It's naturally a bit pricier than the Tab S8, but the Galaxy Tab S8+ is probably our favorite of these three tablets (and in fact, our favorite Android tablet overall) owing to its superb 12.4-inch OLED display, sleek design, and excellent software experience. The OLED touchscreen is a noticeable upgrade over the LCD panel found on the standard Galaxy Tab S8, and while the size bump we get along with it places the Tab S8+ on the larger end of the tablet spectrum, we feel that the trade-off is worth it. Battery life is also improved over the base model, which was already totally solid.

Samsung gives you the option here for either 8GB or 12GB of RAM, depending on which configuration you opt for, and just like with the Tab S8, you get a bundled S Pen stylus. Our favorite Android tablet isn't cheap with a retail sticker price of $900, but Samsung's enhanced trade-in discount can reduce that considerably, on top of a $100 instant credit.

Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $800 $900 Save $100 Sitting between the Tab S8 and Tab S8 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is our favorite Android tablet and hits a nice sweet spot between price and performance. Its 12.4-inch OLED display is gorgeous and its hardware under the hood is more than capable of work, entertainment, and multitasking. $800 at Samsung $800 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

If you want to go all out with the best, most top-of-the-line Android tablet available — and you're willing to pay the price of admission — then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the one to buy. It didn't take the top spot in our roundup of the best Android tablets due to its prohibitive sticker price, but the Tab S8 Ultra is still very much our premium pick thanks to its eye-popping 14.6-inch display, muscular hardware, and incredible overall design. Its large OLED touchscreen is not only gorgeous, but big enough to allow you to use this tablet as a slimline 2-in-1 laptop — which may help justify the extra expense if you're already happy to pay for a tablet of this class.

Everything about the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a testament to that quality, including its beautiful but sturdy chassis. If you can live with the size (and make no mistake, this is a big tablet), then the Tab S8 Ultra is a fantastic Android device that can easily hang with, if not outdo, Apple's higher-end iPad Pro models. It's not cheap, but a $100 instant credit ($150 when upgrading storage and RAM) and up to $500 back with an enhanced trade-in makes the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra an easier sell during this week's Discover Samsung sales event.