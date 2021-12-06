Although it seemed like the Galaxy Tab S8 series was on track to replace last year's Tab S7 and S7 Plus before 2021 was up, it's evident that's no longer the case. If you've been waiting with bated breath for some new Android slates, they might not be too far off. Some new renders appeared online today for all three tablets, and it might just be enough to tide you over until their eventual announcements.

These images come from famed leaker Evan Blass, who tweeted out photos of all three models earlier today, confirming a couple of crucial facts about Samsung's newest slates. First, the company has kept a slim bezel around the front of each unit, making each easy to hold no matter which version you end up buying. While smartphones have switched to minimized bezels with full-screen displays, keeping somewhere for your fingers to rest while holding a tablet is essential. That said, the massive 14" screen offered on the Tab S8 Ultra does sport slimmer models, complete with a notch to maintain its front-facing camera.

Image Gallery (3 Images) Expand Expand Expand

Close

From left to right: Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra

There are a couple of other details noticeable in these photos. The 11" Tab S8 uses a larger power button with a built-in fingerprint sensor. The Tab S8+ and S8 Ultra make the switch to an in-display sensor, and as such, feature smaller power buttons. All three tablets keep the selfie cam positioned horizontally, ideal for taking meetings while on the go. It should work well with any keyboard accessories Samsung puts out for its latest slates, avoiding the awkward placement of some other mainstream gadgets.

We've been hearing about the Galaxy Tab S8 series since way back in May, but with the number of leaks accelerating as we barrel towards a new year, it seems like an early 2022 launch is all but certain. Who knows — maybe we'll get to see Samsung's new tablets lined up alongside the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE in just a few short weeks.

