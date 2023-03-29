Source: Best Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $600 $900 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is one of the best Android tablets available right now. Since we don't see massive discounts for this one that often, it's nice to see it available for $300 off right now. Coincidentally, this is the best price it's ever had, so we'd hurry up and buy it if we were you. $600 at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ is a fantastic tablet that is now available for an equally fantastic price. The Galaxy Tab S8+ is our outright favorite Android tablet, and for good reason, too. This 12.4-inch tablet is fast, super responsive, and looks absolutely gorgeous. Usually priced at $900, the S8+ is now available for a mere $600, which is the lowest we've ever seen it available for. It's worth noting that the less powerful Tab S8 is currently $700 for the same 128GB capacity.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+

The Galaxy Tab S8+ has a slim and elegant design and an absolutely gorgeous Super AMOLED display. Since it's a 12.4-inch display, you can use this one for work without any type of problem, especially since the tablet also comes with an S Pen and split screen works like a charm. The battery life is also acceptable, allowing you to run multiple apps, binge your favorite shows, and do whatever else you want to do, for over eight hours.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, paired with 8GM of RAM, makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ run nice and smooth, no matter how many tasks you throw at it. That's not to say that you won't face problems that come with running Android on tablets, such as apps that force full screen in portrait orientation, when you'd really like for it to take over only half your screen. This, however, is an issue with any of the best Android tablets currently available.

The only thing we didn't really love about the Galaxy Tab S8+ was the price, because $900 for 128GB felt a bit steep. With the $300 discount, however, it's priced exactly right. Since we don't frequently see such price drops for this Samsung tablet model, now's the right time to add one to your cart and order it.