It's not often that Samsung's most popular tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8+, gets a discount that really makes us green with envy. However, Amazon is dropping a whopper of a deal on one of the best tablets available that's got us tickled pink.

Taking $300 off this premium handheld, you can snag the 128GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at its best price in some time — but there's a catch. The only model that's getting this discount is the Pink Gold option, so you'll have to stomach the pastel color palette or grab a case to cover the back panel if it's not quite your style.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is worth your money

For the tablet user who is looking for the best of the best, the Galaxy Tab S8+ has it all. An incredible display, impressive processor, and great set of cameras make it by far one of the most powerful and versatile tablets on the market. With what the Galaxy Tab S8+ offers, it's hard to recommend another tablet when this one does everything so well.

Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is as responsive and snappy as they come. The hardware under the hood handles even the most resource intensive apps and multitasking with ease, making it a fantastic tablet for high-end gaming, editing, and so much more.

A large 12.4-inch OLED 120Hz display offers an incredible level of detail, bumping up both the smoothness and image quality by a great deal. Whether you're streaming a movie, editing a batch of photos, or playing a high-demand game like Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence, it's not only going to look amazing — it's going to feel as smooth as butter, too.

Also, the camera setup is fantastic for a tablet, offering a combination of 13MP primary, 6MP ultra-wide, and 12MP selfie shooters to take high quality pictures from any angle. They don't quite compete with say the Samsung Galaxy S23, but they're some of the best you'll find on a tablet these days.

There aren't many tablets out there that deliver what Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ can, and at $600 it's an incredible value that shouldn't be passed up — even if it isn't the color you want.