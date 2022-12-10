Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus $600 $900 Save $300 Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ is the perfect sweet spot for the company's latest flagship lineup. With a 12.4" AMOLED display, it's perfect for gaming, binge-watching, and productivity alike. Throw in an included S Pen for taking notes or sketching and you have the perfect slate for the holiday season. From $99 at Samsung

If you're shopping for a new tablet during the holidays, you have plenty of options in the world of Android. That said, if you're looking to surprise a loved one with one of the best Android tablets around, you really only have one choice: Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. While the 11" Tab S8 is a great entry-level slate, it's missing out on the AMOLED display that makes Samsung's hardware so special. The Tab S8 Ultra, meanwhile, is a behemoth of a device. Its 15" display is sure to impress, but it might be too big for everyday use.

That's where the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes in. As the middle child of the pack, it's easy to forget about this particular device. But much like Goldilocks, the Tab S8+ provides users with a real sweet spot — not too big, not too small. From noon until 4 PM ET, Samsung is offering the Galaxy Tab S8+ for just $600 — that's $300 off its usual price. Plus, with enhanced trade-in, you can grab this "just right" slate for as low as $99. Act fast — this deal is sure to sell out quickly.

Why is this a good deal?

Although 11" seems to be the default size for Android tablets these days, it can feel a little cramped for real productivity work. Whether you're trying to take notes in class or staying up late to write a paper, you need a little more real estate to get things done. That's where the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes in. Its 12.4" display is small enough to hold in your hand comfortably, but large enough to slot well into a keyboard dock without feeling cramped, and since it's an AMOLED panel, colors practically pop off the screen.

Of course, the display isn't the only thing that matters on a tablet. The Tab S8 has a killer design — thin, light, and easy to throw into a bag. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, it's also built for performance, delivering excellent gaming experiences whether you're looking to play locally or stream via the cloud. A bundled S Pen makes it the perfect device for students of any age, or for jotting down notes during your usual rounds of meetings. And DeX Mode remains one of the few reliable ways to transform Android into a desktop experience, complete with a taskbar and all sorts of shortcuts.

It's truly one of the only high-end Android tablets that can go toe-to-toe with Apple's iPad lineup, making it the perfect slate this holiday season. If there was ever a time to upgrade to a new device, today's the day.