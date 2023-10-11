Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $600 $900 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ may have recently seen the arrival of a successor. However, it remains one of the best tablets you can buy, thanks to its 12.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, the S Pen stylus, a two-day battery life, and, more importantly, this 33% discount on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. $600 at Amazon

With the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days currently underway, you may have already come across a ton of deals on phones, tablets, and smartwatches alike. But every now and then, we come across a deal that seems too good to be true at first glance, especially when it's on a high-end Samsung device that costs nearly $1,000 on any other day.

We're talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+, which is currently up for grabs on Amazon for just $600, down from its original asking price of $900. We suspect this steep discount is a result of the recent arrival of the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Regardless of the newer version's arrival, the Galaxy Tab S8+ is a remarkable device to have in your backpack, as it can do pretty much what your laptop can do and more.

Why this Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Prime Day deal is worth considering

While Android tablets are a dime a dozen today, not all come with AMOLED panels. Given Samsung's vast experience making these screens for its own series of tablets, the company has perfected the art of making large AMOLED screens, as illustrated by the 14-6-inch Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

But that display size could be too big for many customers. This is where the 12.4-inch 1752 x 2800 Super AMOLED screen on the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes to the party, offering the sweet spot between a big-sized tablet, such as the Tab S8/S9 Ultra, and some of the smaller offerings, such as the standard Galaxy Tab S8.

A set of 13MP and 6MP cameras sit on the back, while Samsung has been wise enough to offer a 12MP selfie camera as well, making it suitable for Google Meet calls or even as a large portable mirror. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 performs the processing duties, which may be a generation (or two) behind but can still get the job done.

This 128GB model of the Galaxy Tab S8+ also comes bundled with the S Pen stylus, letting you quickly jot something down on the go or even craft your next sketch. The 10,090mAh battery onboard can last for up to two days with heavy use, including a combination of gaming, streaming, and work. This deal price of $600 currently applies to the Graphite version of the Galaxy Tab S8+. Of course, there are many deals on other Android tablets that are worth considering. But as far as high-end tablets are concerned, this Galaxy Tab S8+ deal is likely the best you'll find throughout the 48-hour deal.