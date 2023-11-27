I've never been shy about loving tablets to the point that I go out of my way to pick up the new Galaxy Tabs when they launch. I want the best of the best at all times, from build quality to features. Samsung has rarely let me down. But here's the thing: in the last year, many of the new devices that came to market, including the Galaxy Tab S9, mostly contained incremental improvements. Heck, even in my review for the Tab S9+, I mention how it's pretty comparable to the S8 line, mostly polishing a few areas. So if you are looking to snag a high-end tablet at an excellent during Cyber Monday, the current sales on the Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ are definitely worth looking at among the tablet deals this shopping holiday.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ $600 $900 Save $300 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is the perfect middle ground when it comes to size, weight, and performance. Content looks great on the 12.4-inch screen, with enough room to comfortably read comics and magazines without zooming. And with a 16:10 ratio, video looks great on the high-refresh screen as well. $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy $600 at Samsung

Let's start things off with my favorite size, the Plus model. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is currently my device of choice when it comes to tablets. At 12.4 inches, the high refresh rate screen is a sight to behold. Plus, at this size, you can rest assured that the media that excels on a large screen indeed excels here. Unlike smaller tablets, you won't have to constantly zoom in on content like comic books and magazines; the screen size is close enough to the original content size that you can treat the Tab like a digital magazine or comic reader. This is where the Plus shines brightest, as the perfect middle ground between too small and too big — a media-consuming powerhouse.

During Cyber Monday, you can grab a Galaxy Tab S8+ for $600, which is $300 off the retail price. That's a fantastic deal, especially when you consider how the newer S9 models aren't discounted nearly as well while offering similar performance. That's to say, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 within the Galaxy Tab S8+ is still powerful enough for anyone looking to play demanding games or perform some demanding editing. The Galaxy Tab S8+ may be close to two years old, but it still holds its own against the latest crop of Tabs. So, if you're looking for one new tablet that can do it all, I highly recommend snapping up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ at $600 while you can.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $459 $700 Save $241 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is the smaller and more affordable tablet in the S8 line, which means it brings a few differences, like the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and TFT screen. These tweaks keep the cost down while still offering capable hardware and excellent build quality. $459 at Amazon $500 at Best Buy $500 at Samsung

Of course, Samsung has you covered if you feel the Galaxy Tab S8+ is too large. The slightly smaller Galaxy Tab S8 and its 11-inch screen should meet your needs nicely. The screen size is still big enough to handle digital content like comic books and magazines, though you'll take a hit in performance power over the Plus model since the base Tab S8 runs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Luckily, this chip is no slouch. So, unless you plan on playing the most demanding Android games or using the Tab for a heavy workload, the 8 Gen 1 is perfectly performant for everyday tasks like consuming media.

You still get a high refresh display that reaches up to 120Hz, though, instead of an OLED screen like the Plus, you get a TFT screen that won't look as colorful. This is how Samsung saves money by offering the S8 at a lower price compared to the Plus, which means when a fantastic sale hits, like this Cyber Monday, you can grab a Galaxy Tab S8 for $458.84 at Amazon, $240 in savings. You can also find the tablet for $500 at Best Buy and Samsung. So, if you don't require the power or size of the Galaxy Tab S8+, the current sale on the Galaxy Tab S8 may be more your speed.

All in all, you can't go wrong with either the Galaxy Tab S8 or the Galaxy S8+, whether you're looking for a sizable tablet for all your reading and editing needs or simply require a well-built tablet to play some games and watch some movies. Black Friday and Cyber Monday rarely fail as a great time to pick up a new tablet, and 2023 has shaped up to be an excellent year thanks to Samsung's fantastic deals on the more than capable Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+ tablets (some of the best android tablets around).