The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 takes the top spot on our best Android tablets ranking as our recommendation for the slate you should consider buying, and today it's cheaper than normal. Best Buy has the tablet on sale right now, and it’s down to $580 from its $700 MSRP. The larger Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is also discounted today by $120.

These deals from Best Buy are running on September 19, but the deal ends at midnight ET in the US. The discount is just for the Galaxy Tab S8 and the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, with the larger Ultra tablet remaining at its full price. This isn’t the absolute lowest price we’ve seen for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but it is the best you’ll find it for today.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 for $580 ($120 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 features a premium design, a 120Hz display, an S Pen stylus, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and enough RAM to handle any task you're likely to need from a tablet. If you're happy with the 11-inch display, this is one of the best Android tablets you can buy. View at Best Buy

Samsung has recently offered deeper discounts for the Galaxy Tab S8 series, but you must have a device you can trade in to get the best prices there. If you’re looking to buy a tablet outright without including an older device, you’ll find Best Buy’s deals are the top options right now.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for $780 ($120 off)