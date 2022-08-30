Android 13 might be already out, but before it came, Android 12L. The first incremental update to Android in a long time, the update also marked Google's return to improving its software experience for large screens, which it has largely neglected in recent years. After all, with foldable phones becoming more popular, it makes sense to make Android decent to use on them. The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 notably launched with Android 12L. Now, the large-screen OS is appearing on Samsung's latest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S8 range.

As pointed out by a Samsung user on Twitter and confirmed by SamMobile, the Android 12L update is landing on the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra. The update brings the tablets up to One UI 4.1.1, which happens to be the Android 12L-based firmware that's currently shipping with the Z Fold 4. The update comes with the August 2022 security patch and an extended changelog detailing several of the improvements coming with Android 12L. Many of them should be able to improve your multitasking experience on your large screen, such as the new taskbar and more accessible split-screen support.

For Samsung, Android 12L will likely remain exclusive to its tablets and its Z Fold foldables. The One UI 4.1.1 firmware on the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is based on Android 12 rather than 12L. Samsung is already hard at work with the upcoming One UI 5, based on Android 13, so it's likely that smartphones will jump straight from 12 to 13. The newest version of Android already has all the stuff that comes with 12L, so it's not a huge loss.

If you have a Galaxy Tab S8, you should keep an eye out for an update coming soon to your device. If you don't see one now, it could take a few days or weeks before it reaches your tablet.