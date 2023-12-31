Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $500 $700 Save $200 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 hit the shelves back in 2022 with an impressive hardware specs sheet, including the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, and a starting price of $700. But this deal, courtesy of Best Buy, takes $200 off the asking price of the 128GB model, making this one of the best tablet deals heading into 2024. $500 at Best Buy

Samsung refreshed its high-end tablet lineup this year with the impressive Galaxy Tab S9 series. Despite the arrival of the new models, there's still incredible value in its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S8, provided you get it for the right price. We've now come across an incredible end-of-the-year deal on this flagship tablet from 2022, courtesy of Best Buy.

Although it usually retails for $700, the Galaxy Tab S8 can now be yours with an impressive $200 discount, making it one of the best tablet deals you'll find this time of the year. This particular model comes bundled with Samsung's proprietary S Pen stylus as well.

Why we like this Galaxy Tab S8 deal

If the 11-inch 2560 x 1600 LCD panel won't please you, the wide array of accompanying features surely will. It runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the chipset of choice for almost every 2022 flagship. These attributes, when paired with the four stereo-capable speakers, make the Galaxy Tab S8 ideally suited for work, gaming, or binge-watching your favorite shows.

Toward this end, the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 comes with an 8,000 mAh battery underneath. This should help the tablet tick for at least a day if you plan to combine work and gaming. Given that the Galaxy Tab S8 is one of Samsung's recent tablets, it also gets timely software updates. So even though it launched with Android 12 out of the box, the tablet has already picked up Android 14 with One UI 6 some weeks ago.

While the Galaxy Tab S8 won't offer the same bells and whistles as its larger Plus and Ultra siblings, it is arguably one of the top 11-inch tablets out there, possibly behind only its successor, which has a steeper price tag. With this in mind, the Galaxy Tab S8 for just $500 is hard to overlook. It's unclear how long this deal will last, though, so we recommend adding the tablet to your cart before it's too late.