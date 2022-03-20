Samsung tends to be the top choice for tablets on Android, not only because it makes excellent hardware but also because it has little competition. But at the breakneck speed Samsung releases tablets, it can be hard to keep track of what's new, what's old, and which Tab S models offer what features.

Dipping into Samsung's tablet wares is a confusing maze of slabs that all look alike, so it can be tough to know whether upgrading from a previous model is worthwhile when the latest and greatest hits the shelves. If you'd like to make sense of the never-ending list of features spread across the last four generations of Samsung's Tab S tablets (covering the Galaxy Tab S5e, Tab S6, Tab S6 Lite, Tab S7/S7+, and Tab S7 FE), while comparing hardware, software, performance, accessories, and pricing against the Galaxy Tab S8 line, then keep reading as that's what today's guide is all about.

Design and hardware

After shopping for tablets for a while, they all start to blend into one another, especially Samsung's Tab S models that all offer similar bezels and shapes. Still, there are always differences, even if you don't notice them at first.

Of course, the Tab S8 and Tab S8+ offer the exact same form-factor as the Tab S7, Tab S7+, and Tab S7 FE, so if you're only looking to upgrade your Tab S7 device over its appearance and appearance alone, then you're better off sticking with your S7 model to save some money (though there are still hardware differences, which we'll get into in the next paragraph).

Moving further back, the Tab S5e, Tab S6, and Tab S6 Lite, the differences in the design of these tablets are a bit more clear. The Tab S5e, S6, and S6 Lite offer slightly larger bezels than the S7 and S8 models, with beveled edges (instead of the newer flat edges of the Tab S7/S8 lines). Still, all three of these tablets look relatively similar, so what's best for your needs will ultimately come down to hardware.

The Tab S8 line offers the most up-to-date hardware, packing a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 in all models (though there is some throttling), along with a minimum of 8GB of RAM. So if you're shooting for pure power, the S8 line is the way to go, especially when the S7 line offers mid-range chips and less RAM to start.

Still, the S7 and S7+ are no slouches, both offering high frame rate screens (TFT for the S7, OLED for the S7+) with their Snapdragon 865 chipsets. There's no need to rush an upgrade, especially if you picked up a model with 8GB RAM. Sadly the Tab S7 FE, even with its Snapdragon 778, doesn't offer a high-refresh screen, which would mean moving to an S8 of any kind would indeed offer an upgrade that could be worth the cost of a new device.

Speaking of screens, it's a primary feature of high-end tablets that should be considered when potentially upgrading to new hardware. The S5e and S6 pack OLED screens, but the S6 Lite is TFT, and all three are limited to 60Hz refresh rates. The regular S7 also offers a TFT screen, but it's a high frame rate screen that supports 120Hz, comparable to the S8 TFT screen.

The earliest model that's both OLED and can run at up to 120Hz is the 12.4-inch S7+, but for some reason, the 12.4-inch S7 FE jumps back to TFT despite its Fan Edition moniker. This also holds true for the regular Tab S8, which is also TFT (120Hz), but the S8+ and S8-Ultra jump back to OLED (both 120Hz). So there's an odd mix of hardware here spread across quite a few tablets, where an upgrade from a tab S5e or S6 makes sense, with the cost of that upgrade making less sense if you already own a Tab S7 model (unless it's the FE, which is the outlier of the group).

Software and features

Samsung is pretty much the leader in the Android high-end tablet market, and software is a big part of this equation. Something as simple as the Samsung Internet Browser is actually a standout app (as far as Android web browsers go), and that comes packed in with every Samsung device.

Then there's DeX mode, a proprietary software feature from Samsung where you can plug your tablet into a screen to enter into a desktop-like interface that works with a mouse and keyboard, offering a familiar bottom taskbar design (similar to Windows). Every Tab being discussed in today's guide supports DeX, though the newer the model, the more performance (as the S5e even struggled with DeX when it was a new tablet on the market). So if you're looking for a new tablet and require solid DeX mode performance to get work done on an external screen, an upgrade to an S8 may be in order, though an S7 should still do a pretty good job

Another notable software feature is S Pen support. The Galaxy S8 line offers the lowest latency when using the S Pen, so there's an advantage here that older models can't compete with. Sure, the S Pen support on the S7 lineup does an excellent job, especially if you simply dabble with taking notes and drawing, but if you're a professional who requires the lowest latency and superior palm rejection, then the S8 should be the first place to look.

Performance is often in the eye of the beholder. Sure, you can dip into benchmark apps, such as Geekbench, but in the particular case of the Tab S8 line, much like the newest S22 phone models that were delisted from Geekbench, Samsung has also changed how its latest tablets report their performance, which makes nailing down said performance difficult.

Still, if you're more worried about real-world use, then I have good news, the Tabs S8 line is a powerhouse. As a Tab S8+ user, I can say without a shadow of a doubt that it chews through apps and games alike with little noticeable slowdown. Sure, this is what you'd expect from the newest high-end Samsung tablets, but if pure performance is your goal, don't let the Geekbench snafu dissuade you, the Tab S8 Line is the cream of the crop when it comes to tablet performance on Android, though you will pay for the privilege.

Then again, the Tab S7 line is no slouch, thanks to a range of chips, such as the Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 778G, and 750G spread between the S7, S7+, and S7 Lite. These might not be high-end chips, sitting somewhere towards the high-end of mid-range, but they use less power than something like the Snapdragon 888 or 888+ (last gen's high-end), so there are some battery savings to be had with the lower performance, which is precisely why Samsung ran with these chips last year. Still, most people won't be able to tell the difference between a Snapdragon 865 and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 when using a tablet for everyday use, like browsing websites, though the difference will be more apparent if you often use demanding apps like image or video editors all the time.

Also, even if you're currently using a Tab S6 or S6 Lite, they are still pretty handy when it comes to everyday use; just keep in mind the Lite packs a Exynos 9611 instead of a Snapdragon. So moving beyond an S6 may not be needed if you don't throw demanding apps at your tablet, though there will indeed be performance gains if you jump up to an S8.

When it comes to updates, Samsung does an excellent job keeping its tablets on the latest software, though a few stragglers are stuck on older versions of Android, with the Tab S5e, S6, and S6 Lite limited to Android 11 and OneUI 3.1. So if you're looking to upgrade from one of these older devices to a Tab S8 model, you can look forward to four years of software support, along with 5-years of security updates.

Moving to the Tab S7 and S8 lines, both run Android 12 along with OneUI 4.1, though the S8 series will see the lengthiest update cycle now that Samsung is updating its deices in four-year stretches. So again, even if you own an S7 model, your update cycle won't compare to the current four years of support planned for the S8 line.

It's also worth noting that Google has been working on something called Android 12L, which will bring tablet optimizations to Android whenever the 12L features are merged with the mainline 12 software updates. All the Tab S7 and S8 models will receive this tablet-oriented update sometime in the near future. So if you're looking for some future-proofing, sticking with a Tab S7 is a safe bet, though the move to an S8 will net you longer software support.

Accessory compatibility

When it comes to accessories, the Tab S8 line is still pretty recent, and so there aren't that many third-party solutions for accessories out there quite yet, especially for the Tab S8 Ultra, since it offers a brand-new footprint, thanks to its enormous 14.6-inch OLED screen. The good news is that the Tab S8 and S8+ are the same sizes as the Tab S7 and S7+, and so cases and keyboards will work between these two models, third party or first. So there are some slight savings to be had if you pick up a Tab S8/S8+ and purchase older Tab S7 accessories. Plus, there are savings to be had if you're upgrading from a Tab S7 to an S8, as all your peripherals will still work with the newer tablet, cutting out the need to buy a new case or keyboard just because you changed devices.

Beyond the compatibility between a few Tab S7 and S8 models, things get exponentially cheaper with a wider availability of options the older the Tab S, where cases and styli can be snagged on the majority of online stores for much less than the newest items for the Tab S8 line. So sticking with an older tablet will afford you some savings if you are in the market for accessories, and the selection will be hard to beat if you plan on picking up a newer Tab S model with fewer peripheral options.

Pricing and availability

At the end of the day, the most important factor when making a purchasing decision comes down to cost. Specs and performance are definitely needed details in this equation, but ultimately how much you're looking to spend is what's really important.

If you're coming from a Tab S5e or S6/S6 Lite, you'll gain a lot by jumping up to any of the Tab S8 models. The cheapest option is, of course, the standard S8 model sporting a TFT screen, but you get a 120Hz display, the latest Snapdragon processor, and 4-years of updates, starting at $500, which is only $100 more than what the S5e is currently retailing for (to put things into perspective).

Now, if you're looking to step up your game, perhaps wishing to move from a base S7, the 11-inch Tab S8 is more of a lateral move with the same TFT screen as the S7, but the larger S8+ may actually fill your needs better, thanks to its larger 12.5-inch 120Hz OLED screen, a definite upgrade from an 11-inch TFT. Of course, you'll have to spend more as the Tab S8+ retails for $700, but seeing that the S7+ still retails for the exact same price, the better buy will be the S8+.

Thanks to the minute differences between the S7/S7+ and the S8/S8+, the S7s aren't seeing the price drops one would expect, probably because Samsung doesn't want to undercut its newest tablets. So if you're simply looking to buy into your first tablet, then the S8s are the way to go, but if you're looking to upgrade, especially if you're already using a Tab S7+, there's less reason to splash out again so soon. Still, moving on from a Tab S7, Tab S7 FE, S6, or S5e could be the right call if you find your current devices don't quite deliver on all fronts.

Should you upgrade

It depends. The Tab S7 models are still extraordinarily powerful and handy, and even though they don't have the latest chipset; unless you're a professional that edits video, audio, or images on your tablet, it's not like the extra cash spent on an S8 model will make a huge difference, especially when the form-factor between the S7s and S8s are the same. Sure, perhaps the 15" Tab S8 Plus is calling you, and that's fair, as there is no other tablet that compares in terms of size.

But if you're coming from an earlier model, say a Tab S5e or one of the Tab S6 models, then there is actually a lot to gain from upgrading to an S8, such as access to Android 12 as well as a promise of a future update that will bring Google's planned Android 12L tablet features to the OS. There's also the newer hardware of the S8 line to consider, not only with high refresh screens in the picture (if you're using a Tab S5e), but you also get a newer CPU/GPU and more RAM, so if you feel your older tablet is starting to slow, perhaps it is time for an upgrade.

More or less, the choice of whether to upgrade comes down to your personal needs. There may not be much of a difference between the S7 and S8 models beyond a bump in specs and lengthier update support, but if you've been running out of RAM on an older S7 during your heavier tasks, then the extra 2 GBs in the entry-level S8 models may actually be worth the upgrade. Still, the tablet market moves a little slower than the phone market, so it's not like these tablets are going anywhere anytime soon, so you have time to decide which model is best for you, and you may even catch a sale sometime soon, evening out the high cost of purchasing a brand-new Samsung Tab S8 tablet.

Shop Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra

Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ review: An amazing screen attached to a decent tablet

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author