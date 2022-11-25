Samsung has long been leading the way for Android tablets, which is evident from its entire tablet lineup that feels much more mature than anything else on the market. The nifty One UI features for tablets like DeX make Galaxy tablets a formidable force against iPad dominance. That’s precisely why the Galaxy Tab S8 series makes for the best Android tablets we’ve ever used. And for this Black Friday, you can grab one for yourself at a never-seen-before price, saving you as much as $300 — or even more if you trade in an old tablet.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

With the standard Galaxy Tab S8, you get the best of Samsung's premium tablets but in a more manageable size and at an affordable price. The best part is that it comes bundled with a fantastic S Pen in the box, allowing you to start sketching on the tablet without spending anything extra. Its 11-inch display is the perfect size for a big-screen experience and carrying the tablet in your bag. Samsung has used an LCD for this model instead of its trademark OLED panels, but it’s surely one of the better LCDs you may have seen on any device.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $550 $700 Save $150 You can get the 128GB Galaxy Tab S8 for just $550, but the 256GB model is a real steal at only $580, saving you a full $200 over its MSRP. And who doesn’t like having extra storage? That’s especially true considering you’re getting double the storage for merely 30 bucks more. From $550 at Best Buy From $550 at Amazon From $100 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

The upgraded Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is the tablet we think everyone eyeing a premium slate should go for. It gets you all the bells and whistles of the standard Tab S8, including the S Pen, quad speakers, and a multi-camera setup. But where the Tab S8 Plus excels is its OLED display in a larger 12.4-inch format. It’s fascinating how much this tablet packs in its slim body while still being a top-notch performer with a flagship processor under the hood. Use it all day long for entertainment, gaming, sketching, and office work — the sky is the limit.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus $680 $900 Save $220 At launch, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus wasn’t expensive, even for a high-end tablet. But thanks to this Black Friday sale, you will have to spend just $700 (or $680 if you get the silver colorway on Amazon) to own the best Android tablet on the market right now. And if you’re willing to spend $50 more, you can double the storage to 256GB. From $680 at Amazon From $700 at Best Buy From $200 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Samsung has made the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra for the ultras among us who just can’t settle for anything small. At 14.6 inches, the Tab S8 Ultra is one of the biggest slates Samsung has ever made. That massive display estate could be your perfect canvas for drawing or as a more appealing replacement for your laptop. And now that Android 12L is available for all Galaxy Tab S8 models, you can make the best use of all 14 inches of this beautiful OLED display to open multiple windows and use the taskbar like a real computer.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $900 $1100 Save $200 While the Tab S8 Ultra started at $1100 at launch, right now you can save $200 and get the 128GB model for just $900. But the 256GB and 512GB models are even more enticing deals at $970 and $1100, saving you a whopping $230 and $300, respectively. That’s a huge saving on a tablet that is barely a few months old. From $900 at Best Buy From $400 at Samsung

If you’re upgrading from an older Galaxy tablet, Samsung is offering fairly decent trade-in values on top of these discounted prices. For instance, you can get $325 for your three-year-old Galaxy Tab S5e or $375 for the Galaxy Tab S6. These trade-in values remain the same no matter which Galaxy Tab S8 model or storage variant you go for.

Meanwhile, budget tablet shoppers don’t need to fret as there are plenty of other cheaper tablets on sale for Black Friday, both from Samsung and brands like Apple and Amazon.