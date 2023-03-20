Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 $600 $700 Save $100 The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is now on sale, allowing you to save $100 on your order. This 11-inch tablet brings a fantastic screen, 128GB of storage space, and you also get an S-Pen with your order, so you won't have to order one separately. $600 at Best Buy $600 at Samsung

It's rare we see the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 on sale, especially for $100 off. We do have to mention that this isn't the best price we've seen for this model, but unless you want to until the next major sale event, now is the right time to purchase it. It's a great tablet that is super comfortable to hold, thanks to its 11-inch screen size. It also has a great battery life and performs exemplary.

This Best Buy deal will only last for two more days and will end on March 22, so you should hurry up and place your order if you want one. Also, over at Samsung, the offer also comes with the possibility of getting $85 off the Galaxy Buds2 Pro. We will also note that Amazon also has a good price on this tablet, as you can get it for a mere $551. The only problem is that it shows only a few left in stock.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is part of the S8 series that we really love. While the plain S8 isn't necessarily our favorite of the bunch, it still performs well. This tablet runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and makes use of 8GB of RAM, although the larger 256GB version comes with 12GB of RAM. The 256GB Galaxy Tab S8 is also $100 off at Best Buy, available for $680. Alternatively, you can get a microSD card to expand the storage, but you won't be able to use that extra space for everything, much like with any smartphone or tablet.

As far as design goes, it's exactly what we know to expect from Samsung - a sleek shape, rounded edges, and a good-quality feel of the materials. The tablet has an LTPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, which looks pretty great. The 8,000mAh battery will also ensure you get to use your tablet for hours on end. So hop on this deal and purchase your new favorite tablet for $600, down from its usual price of $700, for a limited time only.