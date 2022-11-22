Samsung's cascading One UI 5 updates this month like there won't be a December. There will be, though, and there will be more devices getting Android 13 with time. That said, it's only been a few hours since our last piece on the matter and, already, we've talking about another wave of updates headed for the Galaxy Tab S7.

Dutch outlet GalaxyClub is reporting that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series of devices is getting One UI 5 through a 1.9GB update with firmware versions ending in DVK3 (via SamMobile). They include November 1's security patches.

The site notes that Samsung has seemingly opted to spread the update to the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ across cellular and Wi-Fi only versions at the same time. The company had started updating the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra last week and has only continued onto the Wi-Fi versions today — SamMobile is reporting that the update for those devices carries the same firmware version suffix of BVK4.

As in pretty much all of these cases, the updates have been spotted first in Europe. The same devices in other regions will also get One UI 5 in due course.

Earlier on today, we reported on Android 13 making its way to the Galaxy S21 FE and A71. Over the weekend, it hit the Galaxy A52. It's been nearly one month since devices in the Galaxy S22 as well as the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 were the first to take in stable builds of One UI 5.

Remember: there is a December. That's when the Tab S7 FE gets its injection of Android 13.