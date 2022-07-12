Until the launch of the Galaxy Tab S8 earlier this year, the Galaxy Tab S7+ was pretty much the pinnacle of Samsung tablets and Android tablets as a whole. With a gorgeous 12.4-inch 120Hz super AMOLED, quality speakers, and top-of-the-line internals, it’s still as capable as ever. And at $350 for Amazon Prime Day, you can snag this beast for $500.

Almost two years after launch, you can easily find the Tab S7+ for less than the launch price of $850, but at this all-time low of $500, it’s an absolute bargain. The device will breeze through mundane tablet activities, such as reading PDFs or consuming media. And with the Snapdragon 865+ at the heart, it can efficiently juggle heavy work-focused apps like Chrome (with 50+ open tabs) and multitask.

If you want the best tablet you can get right now, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the device for you. But its $1,100 price tag is a bit of an ask. Of course, a fairer comparison would be the Galaxy Tab S8+ which costs $900. However, if you don’t want all the bells and whistles of Samsung’s latest-gen tablets, you can’t pass on the Tab S7+ at $500. You might want to act fast, as deals like this don’t come around too often.