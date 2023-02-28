Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ $500 $850 Save $350 For a limited time, the great Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is $350 off, so you can spend $500 on a fantastic new tablet! This 2020 model is still one of the best on the market, especially at this price point. $500 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ is a model that we reviewed back when it came out, and we truly enjoyed it, with its specs securely placing it among the best of the year. Even now, the tablet still holds its own, especially when you consider the fact that you're only paying $500 for it.

The one thing we have to point out, however, is that this Best Buy deal is only available for a limited time, so you have until March 1st, 2023, at 1AM ET, to get your hands on it.

The things that will make you love the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

This particular tablet launched in 2020, and it runs on the Snapdragon 865+ chipset and 6GB of RAM. You'll be able to use it for work, gameplay, or streaming without any sort of issue, quickly juggling between apps. We mentioned that you can use this one for work, particularly because it features a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display. Add a cool keyboard, and you've got yourself a super portable replacement for your laptop, a great device you can use to fire off emails, participate in video calls, or perform browser-based tasks.

In your downtime, the 1800 x 1752 pixels screen will serve you well for any entertainment you wish to enjoy, whether it's binging Netflix or playing a cool game or two. The battery life is also pretty great with this model, as the 10,090mAh battery will keep your tablet going for many hours, no matter what you're using it for.

We do have to note that this is a tablet that's a few years old at this point, so security updates are only scheduled for a few more years. More specifically, Samsung plans to issue security updates at least through the fall of 2024.