It's no secret that Samsung makes some of the best Android tablets in 2023, but the $900 Galaxy Tab S8+, and the $1,100 Tab S8 Ultra aren't for everyone. Fortunately, the company also makes some great mid-range tablets, at much more affordable prices. Take the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, for example. It has a massive 12.4-inch display, 8GB of RAM, it comes with an S-Pen stylus, and right now it's on sale for just $480.

Why you should Buy the Galaxy Tab S7 FE

At this price, the S7 FE really sells itself. I mean, how many tablets do you know of, Android or otherwise, that have a 12-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and come with a stylus, for less than $500? The FE is Samsung's Fan Edition branding, which signifies that it's a lesser version of a flagship product, at a cheaper price. So it's missing some of the higher-end features, such as a fingerprint sensor, cutting edge cameras, and benchmark-breaking performance, but there's still enough here to more than satisfy most users.

The 12.4-inch display is a 1600p TFT LCD panel, and it looks good for being a few years old, and non-OLED. It's a similar story with the processor and cameras. You get a 5MP shooter in the front, and an 8MP in the rear. You probably aren't going to use this gigantic tablet to take a lot of photos, but they are there if you need them. Where this thing really shines, though, is as a tool for creatives, as you get this massive display and Samsung's S Pen stylus. The S Pen can attach to the tablet magnetically, for wireless charging and storage, and the tablet itself comes pre-installed with creative apps like PENUP and Canva.

The S7 FE comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB flavors, with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM, respectively. All models are on sale, but given that the discount on the 256GB model is roughly double that of the other two, it's easily the best option. It actually winds up being just $30 more than the 64GB model, and $10 more than the 128GB. Whichever one you decide to go with, just make sure you decide quickly, as this deal ends promptly at midnight, tonight.