Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE $520 $680 Save $160 While it's a generation or two behind, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a juggernaut when it comes to connectivity and solid performance specs. It's powerful enough to handle gaming well, and an included S Pen makes it a breeze to use in editing and drawing apps. At $150 off, it's a worthy tablet if you're looking to stick to a tigher budget but wan't something that performs. $520 at Amazon

Released back in 2021, Samsung's budget-friendlier Galaxy Tab S7 FE was the brands way of providing a more affordable alternative to their flagship models. These Fan Edition (FE) devices still offered a pretty impressive experience overall, but cut a few corners in comparison to be a bit cheaper. Even still, It's one of the best Samsung tablets to date thanks to it's refined balance of power and price. That statement becomes even more true with a deal like this, which takes $150 off the 256GB model of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and brings it down to just $520.

Why the Galaxy Tab S7 FE is worth your money

It may be a bit pricier than other cheap tablet options available, but for the price this tablet punches well above its weight class. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE offers a smooth and responsive experience that's great for gaming, editing, and streaming. A larger 12.4-inch 2560x1600 60Hz display helps support that snappy setup, producing crystal clear FHD+ images at a buttery smooth frame rate, something even the best tablets out there don't do just yet.

Samsung's Galaxy Ta S7 FE is also designed for a variety of uses, and there's plenty you can do with it. It's a multitasking tablet at heart, and the inclusion of an S Pen works well whether you're taking notes during a class or doing a bit of doodling on your spare time, A basic set of cameras, including a 5MP front facing and 8MP rear facing, offer a serviceable way to take some good pictures with it as well. These aren't the highest quality cameras you'll find in a tablet, but unless you're an absolute professional, you'll be satisfied.

There are a few sacrifices you'll make with the Galaxy Tab S7 FE, however. The charger that comes with it is a bit on the slower side, taking several hours to get your tablet back to full charge. The lack of a fingerprint sensor also means there's no major security measures aside from the standard pin entry. Not the end of the world by any means, but these are two things to keep in mind when you're out and about with your new tablet.

Considering the 256GB model is $150 off, though, these aren't hard pills to swallow and Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE makes for an excellent mid-range tablet for the home, school, and even work.