Like, really on sale in one place more than others

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE — the 'FE' stands for "Fan Edition," in case you're unaware — has been out in the U.S. for a couple of months as a "premium-B" tier sidekick to the bolder Tab S7+ from earlier this year. With each product's price structure coming closer together, it seems like Samsung has caved to some pressure, bringing on a sale for the FE.

These Wi-Fi only tablets come with 12.4" high-resolution LCD panels (no AMOLED here), simple 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras, an advertised top charging rate of 45W for that hefty 10Ah battery it's carrying, and the fairly new Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset. The Tab S7 FE is a good tablet and a good tablet is a good tablet is not a great tablet. But it should fit like a glove for some people. Samsung has a full spec sheet here.

Samsung and a few retailers are taking $50 off the MSRP of the base configuration with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, bringing it down to $480 (though if you hop onto Amazon and grab the black color, you can get it for $472).

Seemingly only at Best Buy, you can also get the 6/128 config for $80 off MSRP, taking things down to $520.

Move up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and you'll also save $80 off MSRP with a checkout price of $600 instead.

Head down, pick a link, and go have at it, baby.

64GB: Amazon | Best Buy | B&H | Samsung

128GB: Best Buy

256GB: Amazon | Best Buy | B&H | Samsung

YouTube Music will now actually work on your Wear OS smartwatch Snapdragon Wear 3100 devices are now supported

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email