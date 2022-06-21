Samsung's Galaxy S-series tablets are some of the best you can get, but they don't come cheap. The Tab S8 starts at $700 for the 11-inch model, with the super-premium 14.6-inch Tab S8 Ultra reaching a staggering $1,400 for the highest-end configuration. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE, released last year, is a pared down version of Samsung's previous-generation flagship tablets. It keeps a lot of what's great about Samsung's pricier tablets, but makes some key cuts to reach a lower MSRP of $530. Right now, it's even more affordable at just $420.

The 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 FE has the same great build quality as the Tab S7 proper, and it even comes bundled with an S Pen. Its display isn't an OLED panel, but it's vibrant and plenty pixel-dense at 1600p. It's got stereo speakers, too, so it's great for watching movies.

With a Snapdragon 778G chipset, it has more than enough horsepower to do normal tablet things — though its four gigs of RAM is a little on the low side for 2022. But the only outright bad thing about the tablet is that it doesn't have a fingerprint sensor, which means you'll need to use a PIN or pattern (or selfie camera-based face unlock).

This price only applies to the Mystic Pink colorway, so if you prefer your electronics in more neutral colors, you're out of luck. If you're open to pink, though, this is a great price on a good tablet in a unique finish. Head over to Amazon to learn more.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

See at Amazon

Prime Day 2022 doesn't start until next month, but early deals have already begun. Keep an eye on our coverage for more!