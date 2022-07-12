Samsung makes the lion's share of the best Android tablets you can get your hands on in the US, with options available at nearly every conceivable size and price point. Between the extremes of the compact Galaxy A8 at $160 and the enormous Tab S8 Ultra at $1,100, there sits the Tab S7 FE — the "Fan Edition" version of Samsung's previous-gen flagship tablets. It's historically a little overpriced for what if offers, but for Prime Day, you can grab one with 256 gigs of storage and eight gigs of RAM for $500 — a generous $180 discount.

The base model S7 FE comes with just 64 gigs of storage and four gigs of RAM and retails for $530 — so this deal is four times the storage and double the memory for 30 bucks less. For your $500, you're getting a Snapdragon 778G paired with that eight gigs of RAM, plus a lovely 12.4-inch, 1600p display. It's an LCD panel at 60Hz, but it's pixel-dense and vibrant as all get-out. The tablet also comes bundled with an S Pen stylus that magnetically attaches to its backside to charge.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (8/256) — $180 off

$500 at Amazon

Like the base model, this higher-end SKU doesn't have a fingerprint sensor — annoying, but livable. But with ample storage and RAM at a steep discount, this version of the Tab S7 FE solves most of our problems with the device: in our review, we knocked the FE for the base model's 64 gigabytes of storage and paltry four gigs of RAM, both of which were are low for an Android tablet in this price range. Head over to Amazon and grab yours before it's too late.