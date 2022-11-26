The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE sports Samsung's Fan Edition branding. The Tab S7 FE packs a powerful mid-range Snapdragon 778G chipset from Qualcomm on the Wi-Fi models and a 750G on 5G. Best Buy offers an impressive $180 discount on this Android tablet this Black Friday weekend, making it a great purchase if it suits your requirements.

You get to choose between 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM, and the tablet is powered by a 10,090mAh battery. The Tab S7 FE also has a spectacular display and fairly rugged build quality, as long as you don't try pushing its physical limits. It also comes with an S Pen like the Galaxy Note smartphones from years ago. However, Samsung has cut corners to make it more affordable than their best Android tablets, like the Galaxy Tab S8. However, you may find 4GB of RAM inadequate for multitasking, and you may not enjoy a 60Hz TFT LCD display coming from an AMOLED smartphone.

Why is this a good deal?

It might sound counter-intuitive to buy a watered-down tablet with a flagship-like model name, but Black Friday deals help the Tab S7 FE make a compelling case for itself. It usually retails for $600, but it is now on sale for just $420 after a $180 discount at Best Buy. The Tab S7 FE is an excellent device for casual content consumption, web browsing, and the occasional doodle on Adobe Illustrator. Samsung also offers a $151 discount on this tablet, but we don't see a good enough reason to take it up unless you want to avoid Best Buy for some reason.

For the $420 price tag, you get a lot of screen and an adequately powerful tablet for your internet surfing needs. If you have a more intensive workload, you would be better off purchasing one of our favorite Android tablets. But if you are a deal hunter looking for the absolute best value-for-money tablet this Black Friday, we've got you covered.