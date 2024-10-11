Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) $200 $330 Save $130 With its 2024 refresh, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite became more powerful than ever — and with this limited-time deal, it's just $200 and as affordable as ever. $200 at Amazon

There are a lot of cheap Android tablets on the market, but this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite makes an already well-priced tablet even more affordable. In the wake of Prime Day, Amazon has the 64GB model of the S6 Lite marked down to just $200. This is a $130 savings from its regular price of $330, and the lowest price we're currently able to find on the tablet. Even Best Buy's refurbished models are going for $30 more than this offer. It's a limited-time deal, however, so act quickly to land the Galaxy Tab S6 at this super low price.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Even at its regular price, you're getting pretty good bang for the buck with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, so seeing it drop to $200 with this deal makes it even more enticing. With its 2024 refresh, the S6 Lite became more powerful than ever by way of a Samsung Exynos processor, and the performance capability it provides is a lot of where that value comes from. It has 4GB of RAM, which is generally enough to keep apps snappy and responsive, but if there's somewhere on the spec sheet you may feel some lack, it's in storage capacity. This model of the S6 Lite comes with 64GB of storage space, which is enough for the necessities but will likely cause some frustration for people who use a lot of apps or prefer to store their media directly on the device.

We see the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite as an affordable alternative to several models in the Apple iPad lineup, as it's a tablet that feels deliberately made for both work and play. It has a crystal-clear display and comes with an S Pen stylus, both of which contribute to one of the unique things about this tablet: the way it allows you to interact with content. It also allows you to edit photos and videos, as well as mark up documents with notes. The S6 Lite is able to reach up to 14 hours of life on a single battery charge, so whether you're multitasking, watching movies, or jotting things down in the classroom, you should be able to do so all day without needing to charge up.

This deal comes in the wake of Amazon's recent Prime Day event, so you'll need to click over to Amazon as soon as possible to ensure you land the S6 Lite at this sale price. It's currently going for just $200, which is a savings of $130 from its regular price of $330, and while it's one of the best prices we've seen on the tablet in a while, we don't know how long it will last.