Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite $200 $350 Save $150 The Galaxy Tab S6 lite offers a wonderful budget-friendly slate that's as versatile as it is affordable. S Pen included, it features a fairly large 10.4-inch LCD display that lends itself well to browsing, streaming, and even light gaming. If you're looking for a cheap tablet to keep on the bedside table or by the couch, this is an excellent choice. $200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy

There are plenty of cheap tablets out there that can offer the absolute basics for a low price, but many tend to underperform due to lackluster hardware and other limitations in performance. Heck, that's why they are cheap tablets. But what if you could get one that didn't feel cheap and actually peforms well? You actually can with the Galaxy Samsung Tab S6 Lite.

Samsung's iPad alternative teeters on the verge of being mid-range thanks to a beefy precessor, a better than average display for the price, and an included S Pen. However, at $350 normally, it's a bit pricier than one would expect when hearing about a cheap tablet. Thankfully, this superb budget-friendly tablet is on sale for over 40% off, dropping the price down to just $200 — it's lowest since Black Friday.

Why this Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite deal is worth your money

Whether you're shopping for a tablet to keep at home or take on the go, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is one of the most versatile tablets for the money. It's powerful enough to handle the basics and then some, with impressive hardware, impressive battery life, and of course, an inlcuded S Pen. What makes it even better, though, is just how affordable it is with this deal.

One of the cheapest slatess available with S Pen compatibility, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite lends itself perfectly as a tablet for students, basic use around the house, and even as a kids tablet. It's rugged enough to take a beating thanks to more durable housing, and the battery life is second-to-none for a tablet in this price range.

That said, whilte this is a tablet that works well in just about all situations, it doesn't necessarily blow away the competition in one single area. It does feature a beefier Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with 4GB of RAM, but it's still a budget tablet at its core, so don't expect resource-heavy applications to run at their best.

If you'd prefer something a bit more powerful at the same price, the sans-S Pen alternative Galaxy Tab A9+ is on sale for $220 over at Best Buy. It does feature a slightly larger display and slightly better hardware which, for $20 more, is a worthy upgrade. The S Pen is a big bonus, though, and it opens up a lot more versatility when you start to use it.

However, at $200 the Galaxy Tab S6 lite is a solid bargin for a tablet that punches well above its weight in this price range. You'll be hard pressed to find a better tablet under $200, especially one that features S Pen capabilities, so don't hesitate on this one if you want something that's a bit better than basic.