Android tablet haven't had the easiest go of things. Even when many OEMs gave up on building tablets, Samsung stayed strong with its Galaxy Tab lineup — and earned a well-deserved reputation as the only serious Android-based competition to the iPad. Now tablets are finally getting the attention they deserve thanks to Android 12L (and soon, Android 13) as well as the upcoming launch of the Pixel tablet. We've got a long time to wait before that one gets here, but this week Samsung is keeping things interesting with a "new" tablet of its own: a refresh of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Samsung's new take on that 2020 model quietly popped up on Amazon Italy (via SamMobile) without any big announcement or fanfare from Samsung. But don't let the familiar name fool you — there are actually a few differences you'll want to be aware of that might make this a worthwhile purchase.

First off, the 10nm Exynos 9611 chip inside the original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is getting swapped out for a faster and more efficient Snapdragon 720G. Apps often perform a little better on Snapdragon silicon, and the chip should allow for important performance improvements across the table — even if this component is also coming up on two years old.

Samsung's shipping the new Tab S6 Lite with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. As a refresher, the original model launched with Android 10, and while it's currently upgradeable to Android 12, it'll only go up one major version further (Android 13) before it gets moved to a security-update-only scheme and, ultimately, reaches EOL. Meanwhile, if Samsung's latest Android update promise holds up, this new tablet should be good all the way up to Android 16 (and if for some reason it gets stuck with the same update policy as its older twin, that would still bring us to Android 15).

If you want to grab one, the Amazon Italy pre-order listing is going for €400. It said "not available" last time we checked, but maybe you'll have better luck than us. Hopefully Samsung confirms this one soon and fills us in on plans for other markets.

