Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 $250 $350 Save $100 It's hard to compete with the price-to-performance value of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. It's a solidly built tablet, offering more than what you'd expect for the cost. If you're after a cheap media consumption device for yourself or the kids, you can't go wrong with the Tab S6 Lite — especially for $250. $250 at Best Buy $250 at Samsung

With Amazon Prime Day 2023 scheduled for early July, now's the time to start shopping for deals on the products you've been holding out on. Smartphones and tablets in particular are starting to see great discounts, and if you've been hoping to score a good deal on a tablet, there are already a few worthy offers to check out. In particular, a deal on Samsung's "Goldilocks" tablet — the just-right Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — is taking this powerful little budget-friendly tablet to one of its best prices yet of just $250.

Why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 is worth your money

As far as cheap tablets are concerned, the problem they tend to have is that they just don't perform very well. Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite changes that, offering a machine that's actually powerful enough to handle both basic use and resource heavy applications with relative ease. The reduced cost does mean a sacrifice of some of the more premium features of Samsung's higher priced tablets, such as a fingerprint sensor or AMOLED display, but for the price this is all forgivable.

Streaming, light gaming, even editing perform swimmingly thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor and 4GB of RAM. There's enough power under the hood to multitask and dig into resource heavy applications without much of a problem, making it an excellent choice for parents in search of a great tablet for kids or students who need something reliable without breaking the bank. Compared to the Google Pixel Tablet, it's lacking on some smart features, but the Tab S6 Lite offers an all-around performer built with simplicity in mind.

Two standout features of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, however, are the battery life and the inclusion of an S-Pen — something even more expensive tablets don't come with. Sporting a 7,040mAh battery, Samsung claims you'll get up to 12 hours of life out of it, but don't be shocked to see it go past that. Its one of the best tablets in terms of battery in this price range, and compared to the Galaxy Tab A8 (which is less than $100 cheaper) offers a solid bump in battery life for only a bit more out of pocket. The included S-Pen also makes navigation and use a breeze, so drawing and editing is a fantastic experience. It's a great add-on for a tablet designed with creativity in mind, and opens up the versatility of this device for artists and editors alike.

It does feature 64GB of storage capacity, but that can get used up quickly if you start downloading apps. We always recommend snagging an upgraded microSD card to get more storage space if possible, which thanks to the $100 discount this deal offers, should be able to get you a decent storage upgrade and still save some money. The Galaxy S6 Lite may be cheap thanks to this deal, but that's only in price. Grab this tablet if you're after something good that doesn't cost you an arm and a leg.