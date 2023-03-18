Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2022 $250 $350 Save $100 With its solid price-to-performance ratio, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite hits a sweet spot between cheap and sluggish entry-level Android tablets and powerful but pricey high-end Galaxy Tab models. The updated 2022 model is a great bargain if you're looking for a solid and dependable Android tablet that won't break the bank, but won't be frustratingly slow, either. You can save $100 off the 64GB and 128GB models right now. $350 at Samsung $250 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy

Android tablets run the gamut from cheap-but-slow to powerful-but-pricey. Sitting somewhere in the middle of Samsung's Galaxy tablet line is the Tab S6 Lite, which just received a refresh last year. The 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an attractive proposition for anybody who's in the market for a capable tablet that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, and it's on sale right now for as low as $250 after a very nice $100 price cut.

Why the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a worthy buy

Samsung is the leader in the world of Android devices and that's just as true with tablets as it is with smartphones. The Korean tech titan makes a lot of different tablets now from the rather spartan (but very affordable) Tab A-series to the higher-end Tab S models. Falling somewhere in between those is the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.

Samsung first released the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in 2020 and gave it a nice update last year (though we wish it could've gone with a different name). With its sleek and lightweight design, it's a great budget tablet and a good alternative to the similarly priced 10.2-inch Apple iPad. The Tab S6 Lite is similar to the iPad in size, too, with a 10.4-inch display sporting a 2000×1200 resolution. That's good to see on an Android tablet priced as cheap as it is right now, and although it's not the AMOLED display we'd prefer, it's good enough for watching way too many videos, browsing the web, and the like.

The 2022 Tab S6 Lite is a worthy performer for the price. Some of the updates it received over the 2020 release include an octa-core Snapdragon 720G CPU which will run apps smoothly and allow for decent multitasking. The Tab S6 Lite also comes loaded with Samsung's One UI and an OTA is set to come soon, bringing forth the much-anticipated Android 13-based version 5.1 update. More importantly, a later launch date means it ran Android 12 instead of Android 10 out of the box and, thus, is expected to get software support farther into the future.

Ahead of next week's Discover Samsung deals event, the 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is on sale from various retailers for $100 off. That discount is available for both storage options with the 64GB model coming in at $250 and the 128GB tablet on sale for $330.

If you're not so hot about Amazon Fire tablets, but can't afford or appreciate the ritz and glitz of the iPad, you have a happy middle to come and enjoy with the 2022 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite.