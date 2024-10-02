Samsung is the only major Android manufacturer that still makes flagship Android tablets. Even better, its Galaxy Tab lineup comes in varying display sizes. As a follow-up to the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 from August 2023, the Korean company recently unveiled the Galaxy Tab S10 series. Like other Samsung devices to launch this year, the Tab S10 packs modest upgrades over its predecessor. If you want a flagship Android tablet, there are no better options. Here's everything you need to know about Samsung's newest tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra: Design and specs

Slimmer and lighter

The Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra retain the same design as the Tab S9 series. The two minor differences include a 0.1mm slimmer waistline and a slight weight reduction: 10g on the Plus and 15g on the Ultra. Samsung claims to use Enhanced Armor Aluminum on the devices, though it did not quantify the improvements over the previous version.

Otherwise, the newest Galaxy tablets are almost indistinguishable from the Tab S9 series. They also retain the best parts of the previous models, including IP68 dust and water resistance, S Pen support, and big and bright AMOLED panels.

While the same design might disappoint some, there's a benefit to this. Samsung says Galaxy Tab S9 cases and accessories are compatible with the Tab S10 series. So, if you plan to upgrade from the Tab S9 to the Tab S10 series, you can reuse your existing accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Display type 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Anti Reflection Display dimensions 12.4-inch Display resolution 2800 x 1752 RAM 12GB Storage Up to 512GB, microSD support up to 1.5TB Battery 10,090mAh Charging speed 45W Charge options Wired Ports USB-C SIM support SIM, eSIM (5G model only) Operating System One UI, Android 14 Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 13MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide Cellular connectivity 5G (Sub-6/mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6 mm Weight 571g (Wi-Fi), 576g (5G) IP rating IP68 Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Stylus Yes, included in box Price $1,000 Expand

The Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra display sizes remain intact at 12.4 inches and 14.6 inches, respectively. The 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2x screens are beautiful to look at. For an enhanced viewing experience, they feature advanced anti-reflective technology to reduce glares and reflections. Samsung is not calling the cover glass Gorilla Armor, so this is not the same anti-reflective tech it uses on its flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung claims to use AI-powered Dialogue Boost to improve the quad speaker performance, which boosts voice for better clarity.

The main hardware upgrade on the Galaxy Tab S10 series is the new MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip. For the first time, Samsung uses MediaTek-sourced SoCs on its high-end Galaxy tablets. It says the Dimensity 9300+ boosts the Tab S10 Ultra's CPU and GPU performance by 18% and 28%, respectively, over its predecessor. The NPU purportedly delivers 14% faster performance.

Barring the display and dimensions, there are a few smaller differences between the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra. The latter houses a notch in its display, which packs two 12MP cameras, including an ultrawide. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 but lacks 5G mmWave, whereas the Tab S10+ features slower Wi-Fi 6E but is compatible with mmWave networks.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Display type 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X with Anti Reflection Display dimensions 14.6-inch Display resolution 2960 x 1848 RAM 12GB, 16GB Storage Up to 1TB, microSD support up to 1.5TB Battery 11,200mAh Charging speed 45W Charge options Wired Ports USB-C SIM support SIM, eSIM (5G model only) Operating System One UI, Android 14 Front Camera 12MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide Rear Camera 13MP primary, 8MP ultra-wide Cellular connectivity 5G (Sub-6/mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 208.6 X 326.4 X 5.4 mm Weight 718g (Wi-Fi), 723g (5G) IP rating IP68 Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Stylus Yes, included in box Price $1,200 Expand

Where's the Galaxy Tab S10?

Unlike the last few years, Samsung has not launched the regular Galaxy Tab S10 alongside the Plus and Ultra siblings. So, if you want an 11-inch tablet, consider the Google Pixel Tablet 2 or opt for Samsung's previous Galaxy Tab offerings, like the Galaxy Tab S9 or even the Tab S9 FE.

The Galaxy Tab S10 might debut alongside the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025. The delay will allow Samsung to push more interested consumers towards its more expensive tablets, boosting its bottom line.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra: Software

It's all about Galaxy AI

The Galaxy Tab S10 series launches with Android 14-based One UI 6.1.1. It stands out for Galaxy AI integration and Samsung's promise of providing seven years of OS updates, the same as the best Galaxy phones.

Samsung's newest tablets feature all the popular Galaxy AI features, including Circle to Search, Sketch to Image, Note Assist, and PDF Overlay Translation. The last one allows you to seamlessly translate PDFs and view the translated text via an overlay. Handwriting Assist helps clean up your handwritten notes to make them more legible.

You can use the button on the bundled S Pen to trigger Air Command and quickly access Galaxy AI Assistant. If you use the Book Cover Keyboard, it comes with a dedicated Galaxy AI key for this purpose.

The core One UI experience on the Galaxy Tab S10 series remains the same as that on other Galaxy tablets. As Samsung's newest flagship device, the Tab S10+ and Ultra should be among the first to receive the Android 15-based One UI 7 update later this year.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and S10 Ultra: Price and release

Same price for slightly better hardware

The Galaxy S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra debuted alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE on September 26, 2024. Samsung started accepting preorders immediately after the unveiling, with the devices scheduled to reach retail stores beginning October 3.

Pricing for the Korean company's latest flagship tablets remains unchanged from their predecessor. The Galaxy Tab S10+ starts at $1,000, with the 14.6-inch Tab S10 Ultra costing a whopping $1,200. Both devices are available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver shades.

Since there isn't a Galaxy Tab S10 model in the lineup, you'll pay more to get your hands on Samsung's newest tablets. This should change when the regular Tab S10 variant launches, presumably in early 2025.

There is no better Android tablet

Want the most premium and powerful Android tablet regardless of the price? The Galaxy Tab S10+ or its Ultra sibling should be your top pick. They do not pack any significant upgrades over their predecessor, so if you already own the Tab S9, there's no reason to upgrade to the S10.

However, if you are going to buy a flagship Android tablet for the first time and want to go all out with your purchase, the Tab S10 series ticks all the right boxes. It has a big, beautiful display, powerful processor, AI features, and amazing build quality. This device is backed by Samsung's excellent software support.

If money is tight, consider picking up the Galaxy Tab S9 at a discounted price. It is as capable as the Galaxy Tab S10 series, delivering almost the same experience at a significantly lower price point.