Quick answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a water-resistant design, though that doesn't necessarily mean you can use it in all types of water.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is one of the best Android tablets available, sporting a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that's both vivid and responsive. The company views (and markets) the tablet as more than just a pretty screen to consume content, suggesting it's equally good at creating content, thanks to the included S Pen and option to attach a keyboard to it — though you have to pay extra for the keyboard.

The $1,200 tablet doesn't come cheap, which is why its IP68 dust and water resistance feels more impactful when using it under varying conditions. Despite the durability, there's some fragility you have to take into account before you go dunking or splashing water on it.

Is the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra truly waterproof?

Yes and no

There are actually two ways to look at this, but let's cover the basics first. With IP68 protection, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has dust (level 6) and water resistance (level 8), with the latter letting you submerge it in clear water down to 1.5-meter depths for up to 30 minutes. It also means you can rinse the tablet to get rid of dust, sand, or grime without fear of damaging any of its components.

The IP68 rating also extends to the S Pen that comes with the tablet, giving you some freedom in using both devices at the pool or beach with little to worry about. That also goes for any accidental spills where you didn't mean to get them wet. A simple rinse under a faucet and drying with a microfiber cloth is all you need to keep it looking as good as new.

What are the limitations when using the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in water?

Lay off the salt and chlorine

Not all water is the same when it comes to what the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can handle. While you can take it to the beach, you're better off handling it while lying under shade on the sand. The tablet's protection doesn't extend to saltwater, which can have a corrosive effect on electronic components and essentially fry them. Moreover, natural saltwater at the beach also has sand in it, and if that gets into the device, it's all but impossible to clean it out.

You can use the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra while lounging in the pool, but you'll need to do it carefully because higher levels of chlorine aren't good, either. Samsung suggests steering clear of pools with lots of chlorine, as well as hot tubs or a jacuzzi where the water is both too hot and chlorinated as well.

To make this tablet water-resistant, Samsung manufactures it with water-tight seals and coatings that can degrade over time when exposed to too much heat or harsher elements, like salt. In the event salt or chlorinated water splashes onto the Tab S10 Ultra, rinsing with fresh water should help remove their traces from the device.

How else can I protect the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra?

Try a case you can handle

It's worth noting that dust and water resistance do nothing for the integrity of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra itself; it's not shockproof, so accidental drops could lead to unsightly damage. To ward off any perceived clumsiness, you would need to splurge for a tough case that can give it a modicum of durability beyond just dust and water.

Really rugged cases also seal in the device, making it less susceptible to leaks from salt or chlorine. The challenge, however, is that any rugged case makes an already large tablet feel even bigger — very much the case with this one. Keyboard cases aren't rugged, so you may have to choose how you want to protect the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra based on how you want to utilize it.

Samsung ensures you can use the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra in various places or settings, including those with water, but you still have to be mindful about how you expose it to the elements. It offers impressive dust and water resistance for something this big, though you'll need to keep it safer if you want to go beyond those limits.