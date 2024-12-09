Your changes have been saved Follow Followed Follow with Notifications Follow Unfollow Latest and greatest Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is Samsung's latest massive tablet. The 14.6-inch display rivals many laptops and is perfect for artists who want to make the most of the S Pen. Pros More RAM Better software support Brighter display Higher base storage Cons Expensive $1000 at Samsung

The origional ultra-sized tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $990 $1100 Save $110 The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the first laptop-sized tablet Samsung made, and it started a line of tablets that have continued to impress. A screen and speakers make it perfect for watching movies, listening to music, and using the S Pen to draw and make art. Pros Frequently discounted Cons Only 8GB of RAM in the base model Starts at 128GB Shorter software support $990 at Best Buy



The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was the first tablet from Samsung to bear the Ultra moniker, and it certainly lived up to it with a 14.6-inch display. Two generations later, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra continues the lineup and backs it up with more RAM and raw horsepower. The Tab S8 Ultra has a lot going for it, though. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has aged beautifully and is more than powerful enough for what most people do with their tablets. These devices have been among some of the best Android tablets ever made, with the S10 Ultra building upon the foundation the Tab S8 Ultra laid.

If you're a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra user, is it time to upgrade? Does the Tab S10 Ultra improve enough to warrant spending $1,200, or should you keep the Tab S8 Ultra for longer? Let's find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was originally $1,100 but is now frequently discounted on sites like Amazon. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB of RAM, depending on the model. The Tab S10 Ultra retails for $1,200 and is available from Samsung and most retailers. It uses a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ and 12GB or 16GB of RAM. You can see the full list of specs below.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 14.6" 14.6-inches Display resolution 2960 x 1848 1848 x 2960 RAM 12GB or 16GB 8GB, 12GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB (expandable with microSD card) 128GB, 256 GB, 512 GB Battery 11,200mAh 11,200 mAh Charging speed 45W 45W Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 14 with One UI Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1 Front Camera 12MP main; 12MP ultrawide 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide Rear Camera 13MP main; 8MP ultrawide 13MP wide, 6MP ultrawide Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6e Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Dimensions 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.4mm 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm Weight 718g (Wi-Fi) 726g IP rating IP68 No Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Graphite Stylus S Pen included Yes Price $1,200 Starting at $1,100

Design

Two premium slates

These tablets look almost identical. Both have aluminum unibodies with a place to magnetically store the S Pen on the back, just below the cameras. The telltale difference between the two is their cameras. The Tab S8 Ultra has both rear lenses in one camera bump, while the S10 Ultra has separate lens housings, like Samsung's flagship phones.

Despite their large displays, the tablets are manageable. The Tab S8 Ultra measures 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.5mm and weighs 726g. The Tab S10 Ultra is almost identical, measuring 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.4mm, and weighs 718g. However, the S10 Ultra is slightly thinner and lighter, but not enough to make a meaningful difference.

Both tablets have quad speakers, one in each corner, with a USB-C port on the right. There's also a Micro SD card slot, which accepts a SIM card if you buy the cellular models.

Display

The displays are very similar. They're 14.6-inch, 1848x2960 AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for the S Pen and HDR10+. There's a notch at the top for the front-facing cameras, but the notch is small enough that it won't impede usage.

While those numbers make it sound like the screens are identical, brightness and reflections are two important differences. The Tab S8 Ultra's screen only reaches 420 nits, which isn't very high. The Tab S10 Ultra increases that to 930 nits and combines that with an antireflective coating. It's not the same antireflective glass that impressed us with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it's effective nonetheless. The two-fold increase in brightness and reflection elimination make the S10 Ultra the better tablet to use outdoors, something the S8 Ultra always struggled with.

Both displays are beautiful, and whether Tab S10 Ultra's improvements are worth the upgrade depends on how you plan to use the device. If you're indoors where brightness doesn't matter, the S8 Ultra will be more than good enough. The S10 Ultra comes into its own when you add sunlight. Watching HDR video would be the only exception. Even indoors, the higher peak brightness on the newer tablet will lead to a significantly better HDR video experience.

Software

The tablets' software experience is essentially the same. Despite launching with Android 12, the Tab S8 Ultra has already been updated to Android 14 with One UI 6.1.1, the same software version as the S10 Ultra. Both have Galaxy AI, Samsung's stellar multi-window features, and DeX. Support is the differentiating factor. The Tab S8 Ultra was promised four Android upgrades, so Android 16 will be its final update next year. The S10 Ultra will get seven OS updates, so it'll still be supported when Android 21 rolls around.

Performance and battery life

Here is where we start to see the differences between the two tablets. The Tab S8 Ultra is still speedy, but it's always been hampered by its 8GB of RAM. There were 12GB and 16GB options, but they had the higher 256GB or 512GB storage, and I doubt many people were spending extra on a tablet that was already this expensive. The Tab S10 Ultra has 12GB of RAM in everything but the 1TB model, which gets 16GB.

RAM matters more on a device as large as this than on a phone or smaller tablet. A 14.6-inch screen is begging to be used with multiple apps simultaneously, and 8GB of RAM would hinder that. Likewise, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is starting to show its age. It was an excellent chip in 2022, but the Dimensity 9300+ in the Tab S10 Ultra is faster and more efficient.

Battery life is close; the tablets use the same 11,200mAh battery with 45W charging over USB-C. The Tab S10 Ultra has a more efficient chip and display, but those differences aren't huge. That's comparing two brand-new tablets, though. The Tab S8 Ultra is two years old, and no matter how much you care for your battery, it will degrade in that time.

Should you upgrade?

If your Tab S8 Ultra is still functioning well enough, there's no reason to upgrade. The display is still gorgeous, and the performance is good enough for most users. It also has two years of OS updates remaining, so you'll get most of the features from newer devices during that time.

Aged like fine wine Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra $990 $1100 Save $110 Thanks to software updates, the Tab S8 Ultra is still a fantastic tablet that's better now than when it launched. Unless there's something wrong with yours, there's no reason to upgrade to anything newer. $990 at Best Buy

The Tab S10 Ultra is an improvement over the S8 Ultra, and if you're a new customer deciding between a new tablet and a used one, you should get the S10 Ultra because of its new battery and longer software support.