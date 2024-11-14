Best of Android Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is simply the best tablet running the Android operating system thanks to its powerful hardware, a beautiful design, and an excellent display. It does cost a lot, but if you want the best Android tablet, this is it. Pros Bright and beautiful display Great overall performance S Pen included Amazing battery life Cons Very expensive There's a notch in the display Uncomfortable fingerprint reader $1200 at Samsung

Smallest of the bunch Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) If you want a powerful and well-designed tablet, but want to keep the size to a minimum, then the 11-inch Apple iPad Pro is a great option. With the same powerful hardware and great design as the 13-inch option, the 11-inch iPad Pro is smaller, lighter, and less expensive. Pros Bright and beautiful OLED display Smaller dimensions is great for portability M4 processor is extremely fast Strong battery life Cons iPadOS can be limiting Apple Pencil costs extra Expensive $999 at Apple

Best iOS experience Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) The 13-inch, 2024 Apple iPad Pro is a stunning device. It has a fantastic display and amazing hardware. The inclusion of the M4 processor lets this iPad truly fly and take advantage of some professional-grade apps. However, not everyone will enjoy iPadOS or its price. Pros Excellent OLED display M4 processor is extremely powerful Great battery life Biggest iPad available Cons Apple Pencil costs extra Extremely expensive iPadOS can be limiting $1250 at Amazon



If you are set on finding the most premium, powerful, and full-featured tablet available, you will likely have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on your shortlist. This is particularly true if you're already heavily invested in the Android ecosystem.

However, if you are willing to spend four figures on a tablet and aren’t tied to a specific ecosystem, you would be doing yourself a disservice not to at least consider getting the 2024 Apple iPad Pro. There's no denying that as far as high-end tablets go, Apple is the de facto standard by which all others are judged. This is also true when looking at their less expensive tablets, but that's a conversation for another time. Today, we pit these two behemoths against each other to see which reigns supreme.

Price, availability, and specs

If you are unwilling to sacrifice capabilities or hardware, then the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the iPad Pro are easily the two tablets you should be looking into but be ready to pony up some serious cash to land one of them.

Regarding the options available, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is far less complicated than the iPad Pro. It’s available in three Wi-Fi-only configurations and two color options. The Tab S10 Ultra is available with cellular connectivity, but sadly not in the United States. You can get the Galaxy Tab with either 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, or 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, which will cost you $1,200, $1,320, and $1,620, respectively. All three can be had in the Moonstone Gray or Platinum Silver colorways.

The 2024 Apple iPad Pro comes with significantly more options than its Samsung counterpart. You get the option of two different display sizes, and four storage options, either of which can be had in two colorways: Space Black or Silver. Regardless of the model you choose, Wi-Fi or Cellular connectivity is also available.

The iPad Pro comes in both an 11-inch model and a 13-inch model. Both sizes get 8GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage, or 16GB of RAM and 1TB or 2TB of storage. The 11-inch model retails for $999, $1,199, $1,599, and $1,999 respectively. And the 13-inch model costs $300 more for each storage size, ballooning the price of each option to $1,299, $1,499, $1,899, and $2,299. These prices are for the Wi-Fi model. If you want cellular connectivity, you can add $200, which makes the most expensive iPad Pro cost an absurdly expensive $2,499.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra SoC MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 14.6" Display resolution 2960 x 1848 RAM 12GB or 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB (expandable with microSD card) Battery 11,200mAh Charging speed 45W Charge options Wired Ports USB-C SIM support Nano-SIM, eSIM Operating System Android 14 with One UI Front Camera 12MP main; 12MP ultrawide Rear Camera 13MP main; 8MP ultrawide Cellular connectivity LTE, 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.4mm Weight 718g (Wi-Fi) IP rating IP68 Colors Moonstone Gray, Platinum Silver Stylus S Pen included Expand

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) SoC Apple M4 Display type Tandem OLED Display dimensions 11" Display resolution 1668 x 2420 RAM 8GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 8,160mAh Charging speed 30W Charge options Wired Ports USB Type-C 4 (Thunderbolt 3), Magnetic Connector SIM support eSIM Operating System iPadOS Front Camera 12MP Rear Camera 12MP Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.3mm Weight 444g (Wi-Fi), 446g (5G) IP rating No Colors Silver, Space Gray Stylus Apple Pencil Pro (not included) Expand

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) SoC Apple M4 Display type Tandem OLED Display dimensions 13" Display resolution 2064 x 2752 RAM 8GB, 16GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB Battery 10,290mAh Charging speed 30W Charge options Wired Ports USB Type-C 4 (Thunderbolt 3), Magnetic Connector SIM support eSIM Operating System iPadOS Front Camera 12MP, Center Stage Rear Camera 12MP Cellular connectivity 5G Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 281.6 x 215.5 x 5.1mm Weight 579g (Wi-Fi), 582g (5G) IP rating No Colors Space Gray, Silver Stylus Apple Pencil Pro (not included) Expand

Read our review iPad Pro (2024) review: Portable power and promise at an impractical price The iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) has inspired me to do so much more with the iPad

Design

Premium through and through

Both the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra and the Apple iPad Pro are well-built and made from premium materials, but they are different enough that one approach may sway your decision. The Tab S10 Ultra and the iPad Pro feature an aluminum back and an aluminum frame for that premium in-hand feel. Samsung’s offering has an IP68 rating, while Apple lacks an IP rating altogether, making the Galaxy Tab better equipped to deal with water and dust ingress.

Regarding their size and portability, there is no question about which one is bigger. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is enormous. With a 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.4mm frame and weighing a hefty 718g, the Tab S10 Ultra is similar to carrying around a laptop. For comparison, the 13-inch iPad Pro is much smaller, measuring 281.6 x 215.5 x 5.1mm and weighing less at 579g for the Wi-Fi model and 582g for the 5G version. If those are too big for you, the 11-inch iPad Pro cuts the size down to 249.7 x 177.5 x 5.3mm and trims the weight to 444g (Wi-Fi) and 446g (5G).

Compared to the iPad Pro, the Galaxy Tab is much longer thanks to the very different aspect ratios and Samsung’s massive 14.6-inch display. Samsung’s tablet has a 16:10 display, the 13-inch iPad has a 4:3 display, and the 11-inch iPad has a 3:2 aspect ratio. Samsung’s tablet is far too big for my liking, and I much prefer either of Apple’s aspect ratios over the 16:10 that Samsung opted for.

Stylus, unlocking, and a notch

The back is similar on both devices. When held vertically, they have their camera assembly tucked in the upper left corner and that’s kind of it. Samsung has a dedicated slot for the S Pen that sits just below the camera lenses and the iPad has a large fruit logo prominently displayed in the middle.

There are plenty of thoughts on the S Pen and the Apple Pencil 2, but only Samsung includes it's S Pen with its tablet. If you want a stylus for the iPad Pro, you’ll have to spend an additional $129 for the Apple Pencil 2 or the Apple Pencil Pro. No matter which stylus you choose, it’ll be attached magnetically to its respective tablet.

Samsung offers a couple of ways to unlock your device, while Apple offers just one. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can be unlocked via an optical fingerprint reader or Face Unlock. As we found in our review, due to the large display size, there isn’t a comfortable way to reach the fingerprint sensor. It’s there but not nearly as convenient as Face Unlock. The iPad has Apple’s Face ID system, which is fast, convenient, and reliable.

It’s a bit ludicrous to think that a tablet the size of these would require a notch in 2024, but low and behold, one of them indeed has one, and it’s not the one you might expect. Apple made the display notch famous in 2017 with the iPhone X. However, the iPad Pro doesn’t include one. The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra graces our presence with a notch. It's unfathomable to think that such a massive tablet would need a notch, but here we are, and it couldn’t be more annoying.

Display

A benchmark for all other tablets

What good is a premium tablet if its display isn’t up to snuff with the rest of the hardware? Luckily, Samsung and Apple have included industry-leading displays in each device. Samsung outfitted the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a beautiful 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and 930 nits of peak brightness. With a 2960 x 1848, the panel has a 239 ppi density, making the text on this display very crisp.

Apple also includes an OLED panel on its iPad Pro tablets with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. With 1000 nits in high brightness mode and 1600 nits of peak brightness, the iPad is a bit brighter than the Galaxy Tab. The display resolution is a bit different depending on which iPad you get. The 11-inch model has a 2420 x 1668 resolution and the 13-inch model has a 2752 x 2064 resolution, which gives both a pixel density of about 264 ppi.

The OLED displays on all three tablets have an anti-reflective coating, making them a cinch to see in bright conditions. And the colors displayed on these panels will look fantastic on all three. The 16:10 aspect ratio of the Galaxy Tab is more suitable for media consumption, with the iPads requiring additional letterboxing when watching your favorite content. Regardless of which tablet you choose, you’re getting a stunner of a display.

Software

Taking advantage of the extra display space

It doesn’t matter if it comes with Android or iOS, if it's on a tablet, it's a scaled-up version of a mobile operating system that better utilizes the extra screen real estate. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has Android 14 and One UI 6.1. If you have used a recent Samsung phone, like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, you should have some idea of what to expect.

At the bottom of the display, an app launcher allows you to quickly toggle between apps. The Galaxy Tab is a multitasking dream thanks to its ability to run two apps side by side, as well as have a third floating window to get serious work done. If you need a more desktop-like experience, Samsung has included DeX on the Tab S10 Ultra, allowing you to connect to external peripherals for a ChromeOS-like experience.

The iPad Pro came with iPadOS 17.5.1 but has since been updated to iPadOS 18.1. It offers multitasking abilities similar to Samsung’s offering but doesn’t have DeX mode, although you can use the USB-C port to mirror your display on a monitor or television. There's also access to iMessage and FaceTime, which may be important if all of your family and friends have Apple devices. You also get professional-grade apps like Procreate, DaVinci Resolve, and Adobe’s software suite.

Much like every other tech company, Samsung and Apple have touted their AI capabilities with these tablets. Samsung includes Note Assist, Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, and Sketch to Image. Apple’s AI, dubbed Apple Intelligence, is far more restrictive currently. You can refine your writing, summarize mail, messages, and notifications, as well as perform image cleanup. Apple will roll out additional features over the next six months, but that’s what's available now. I don’t put much stock in AI as a whole; it's just the latest buzzword that the industry has latched on to.

To be fair, what’s in your pocket should more or less determine which tablet you choose. Keeping the ecosystem consistent allows you to take advantage of several benefits, including syncing apps across devices, responding to messages, and even answering calls on your tablet.

Both tablets also get years of software support. Samsung extended its normal tablet update policy and now guarantees seven years of Android and security updates. Apple has always been very good about software support, typically supporting its iPads with updates for about six years.

Performance

Both are great, but Apple is stronger

To the dismay of many, Samsung opted to ditch Qualcomm this time and instead went with a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor coupled with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. In our review, we found that any worry was unfounded; the Dimensity processor was actually quite strong. Everything is snappy, and it had no trouble running the latest games at maximum graphical settings. This is a powerful tablet that will handle anything, including gaming sessions, video or photo editing, or just your standard web browsing.

Apple opted to go with its M4 processor coupled with either 8GB or 16GB of RAM. 8GB of RAM in an iPad should be plenty for most users, as iOS is quite efficient with RAM usage. The M4 processor is the same one found in Apple’s MacBook lineup and to say that it’s fast would be an understatement. The M4 will chew through anything you need it to do and do it without breaking a sweat. Take whatever the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra can do and crank it up a couple of notches and that’s where the M4 resides.

Unfortunately, the M4 may just be too powerful for iPadOS as the tablet is clearly limited by the OS. The main issues are with iPadOS’s limited multitasking ability and the watered down version of the professional apps available for the iPad. The M4 begs for desktop-class apps and I wish software developers would port the full desktop version of their apps to the iPad. This isn’t a knock on Apple's operating system as Android is also limited, but the Dimensity isn’t nearly as fast as the M4. It’s like there is a governor in place, artificially restricting the M4 due to OS limitations.

Battery life

Weekend warriors

Due to the nature of tablet usage, and their increased sizes, battery life on tablets shouldn’t be of much concern as these should easily get you through a weekend of typical use. If you are more of a power user, they will easily get you through a day or two of heavy usage.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has an 11,200mAh battery that can be charged via USB-C at up to 45W. It takes about two hours to go from zero battery to fully charged. The iPad Pro 11-inch has an 8,610mAh battery and the 13-inch model comes with a 10,290mAh battery. Thanks to the display size difference, both models should give you roughly the same battery life. Apple’s iPadOS is also quite good at sipping power when on standby, so it won’t drop very much when it’s not in use. It charges up to 40W via USB-C.

Camera

Your phone is the better option

Besides being bulky devices that don’t lend themselves to a great photo-taking experience, tablets typically don't have the same level of optical hardware as the best smartphones. At best, a tablet camera can be used in a pinch, when nothing else is available. They also do well with scanning documents and video calls.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is the more versatile of the two thanks to its dual camera setup. It has a 13MP f/2.0 primary camera and an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide camera. The Tab S10 Ultra also has two front-facing cameras, a 12MP f/2.2 camera, and a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera. Regardless of which one you choose, if you are recording video, the Galaxy can record either 1080p or 4K content at up to 30fps.

Apple eliminated its ultrawide lens this year, leaving just one camera on the back, a 12MP f/1.8 lens. It is accompanied by a LiDAR scanner, which should improve low-light shots. Video recording options are a bit better with the iPad, recording 4K at up to 60fps and 1080p at up to 240fps. You also get a 12MP f/2.4 ultrawide camera on the front that can record 1080p video at up to 60fps.

Which is right for you?

As noted in the software section, the best tablet will likely mirror the software your phone is currently running; sticking to an ecosystem as its benefits. If, for some reason that doesn’t bother you, you need a specific app that is only available on one device, or you just don’t care about the ecosystem, your options open up a bit.

The iPad experience is better than what Android has going for it right now. With premium build quality, an insanely fast M4 processor, and a beautiful display, Apple has done a remarkable job with its 2024 iPad Pro lineup. There are two main reasons why I believe the iPad Pro is the superior choice in this fight.

The iPad arguably comes with more professional-level software, allowing you to take advantage of the M4 processor. If you’re into video recording, there is iMovie, DaVinci Resolve, and Final Cut. If you're into photo editing, you gain access to Adobe Photoshop and Affinity Photo 2. Then there is Procreate if you are a digital artist. The second reason boils down to choice. The iPad Pro comes in two sizes; multiple storage options, and any combination of those can be had with cellular connectivity.

Editor's choice Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (2024) A performance beast The Apple iPad Pro is a performance beast thanks to the inclusion of the powerful M4 processor. With a 13-inch display, there is ample room to get some real work done and take advantage of the available professional-grade apps. It's expensive, but the iPad may just be worth it. $1250 at Amazon $1299 at Best Buy $1299 at Apple

Best for portability Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2024) Same great iPad experience in a smaller form factor If the 13-inch iPad Pro is too expensive or too large, the 11-inch version will serve you just as well. With the same great hardware, the 11-inch model is less expensive, smaller, and lighter, making it easier to carry around. $999 at Best Buy $999 at Apple

Samsung also did a great job with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. It’s a powerful tablet with a beautiful design and display, but Android just doesn’t have the same professional-level app selection nor is the Dimensity nearly as powerful to take advantage of the apps if they were there. The app selection may not bother you, but if you don’t plan on pushing the tablet, you should probably check out something less expensive like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. If you want to utilize these tablets for more than general day-to-day web browsing and social media scrolling, Android just can’t match Apple in the tablet space.