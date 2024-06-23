Summary The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has just been spotted in a series of leaked renders, detailing a familiar design.

Samsung will continue to offer quad speakers and dual front + rear cameras, while the S Pen holder/charger is also present.

The company may have to decide between using Exynos or Snapdragon chips for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, while other elements could also be upgraded.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series is comfortably among the best Android tablets you can get today. The Ultra variant, in particular, with its large 14.6-inch AMOLED screen, is as good as it gets for a work/entertainment tablet. We're just about to reach the one-year mark since the Galaxy Tab S9 series was launched, with the successor expected to land early next year, potentially alongside the Galaxy S25. A fresh leak from a reliable source is now giving us an early look at Samsung's early 2025 flagship tablet via high-resolution renders.

This leak from Onleaks and Android Headlines details the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra from multiple angles, although only three renders are available here. It's hard to tell what's different from these renders, as they show a practically unchanged design.

The dimensions shared by the source corroborate this, with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra reportedly measuring 326.4mm x 208.6mm, the exact same dimensions as the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Meanwhile, at 5.45mm, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is 0.05mm thinner than its predecessor.

More of the same?

Close

Samsung will continue to offer quad speakers with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, while the dual front camera system with the prominent notch is also making a comeback. There are two cameras on the rear panel accompanied by the magnetic S Pen charging area just below, suggesting that the company may not bring a radical new design with its upcoming high-end tablet.

Unfortunately, there's no info on the internal hardware of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, although we should have a better idea as we progress through the rest of the year. We've also encountered reports suggesting Samsung is torn between its home-grown Exynos chip and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 for the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The company is potentially facing a similar predicament with the Galaxy S25 as well.

Samsung will likely offer up to 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, while some models could potentially have 12GB of RAM. Given that both the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra and its 2023 successor feature an 11,200mAh battery, perhaps the company will consider upgrading this attribute with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra early next year. As always, we'll keep an ear to the ground for any new information on Samsung's next big tablet.