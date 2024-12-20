Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 7 / 10 $994 $1200 Save $206 You can't go wrong with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra if you're looking to go big. And right now, you can snag this tablet for its lowest price at a little over $200 off. $994 at Walmart $1000 at Best Buy $1000 at Samsung

With the year coming to a close in just a few weeks, there's a good chance that you're still hunting around to find some great deals on gifts for yourself and maybe others. And if you've been in the market for a tablet, there's a wide range of choices available, with something for nearly every budget.

Of course, if you want to go big, then there's going to be only one real option here — the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. This tablet is one of the largest you can buy with a massive 14.6-inch screen. It packs plenty of power and perks and is now down to $994 from Walmart. This is the lowest price we've seen for this tablet, with this latest promotion taking $206 off retail.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra?

Close

This is one of the best Android tablets on the market right now. Not only are you getting a stellar screen, but you're also getting great performance here as well. Not to mention that the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra looks and feels good in the hand when it comes to build quality. Furthermore, you also get great audio here as well, thanks to the impressive quad speaker setup.

There's also an S Pen stylus that's included just in case you want to jot down some notes or sketch out some ideas. And when it comes to performance, this tablet can handle anything you can throw at it. In addition to the above, you also get excellent battery life here, along with fantastic software with little bits of AI magic here and there.

Since the device is powered by Android, you'll have flexibility at your fingertips and access to one of the largest app libraries available. Furthermore, you can expect a long span of updates, with Samsung committing to the tablet for seven years. Overall, you really can't ask for much more here if you're looking for a big tablet.

Just be sure to grab this one while the deal's still in place. You don't want to miss out on this incredible promotion that knocks a little over $200 off the retail price. And just in case a 14-inch tablet isn't what you're looking for, we recommend checking out some of our other favorite tablets.