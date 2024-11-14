Quick answer: The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra comes with 5G connectivity in some regions, including Europe and Australia, but Samsung doesn't offer a 5G or LTE option in the US.

Sometimes the rest of the world has all the fun. Well, maybe not all, but devices like the Samsung Galaxy A55 wouldn't be terrible choices to have stateside (although the Galaxy S24 FE partly makes up for its absence). Similarly, a decent handful of today's great tablets don't see every single variant launched in North America.

Users trying to maximize Android tablet productivity can benefit from integrated 5G support, partly because it eliminates the need for a constant Wi-Fi hunt or battery-draining hotspot use. Some US tablets have built-in modems, but many don't. Let's dig into whether the biggest, fastest Android slate offers high-speed mobile data, and if it's a worthwhile feature to consider.

Does the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra have 5G?

One version does, one version doesn't

The US release of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, with a model number beginning SM-X920, does not have built-in 5G support. The optional variant launched in many other parts of the world, starting with the designation SM-X926, does offer integrated 5G connectivity. Interestingly, 5G-enabled Galaxy tablets are essentially gigantic smartphones, in that you can make voice calls and send messages like a regular (albeit unwieldy) handset.

Prices vary by region, but users down under or across the pond end up paying the equivalent of anywhere from $160 to $260 more for the 5G variants. In that light, convenience-minded US customers might be tempted to import one, but they should consider its limitations before doing so.

Does the global Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra work well in the US?

On 4G networks, maybe, while 5G is highly carrier-dependent

Samsung doesn't bother with multiple SKUs of its mobile-enabled flagship tablet, so you're restricted to the SM-X926's frequency band support. The international version does support nearly all major US 4G bands, with T-Mobile's ultra-long-range B71 being the only exception. That's the one that delivers reasonably fast internet to rural areas.

Tab S10 Ultra 5G network support in the US is a different story. Verizon users will get good performance, as it supports all four of the carrier's sub-6 bands. But, they'll likely need to activate the Verizon SIM card using an approved US phone first. T-Mobile users shouldn't have any activation problems, but will miss out on rural n71 connectivity just like in the 4G spectrum.

U.S. Cellular and Boost share only a single 5G band with the Tab S10 Ultra SM-X926, meaning subscribers will mostly end up using 4G connectivity. And AT&T users won't have any luck at all, as AT&T only allows pre-approved devices to connect to its mobile network, which doesn't include international phones or tablets.

Is it worth importing the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra 5G to the US?

Only if you're dying for big-screen productivity (and have the right carrier)

In many cases, it's less hassle to use your phone's hotspot than to import an international tablet variant and rely on its less-than-perfect band support. Granted, that can be a big drain on your battery, but a reliable power bank fixes that easily.

Alternatively, you can choose from several worthwhile standalone hotspots if you frequently need internet access when out and about, and don't want to tax your handset. Laptops even support mobile data tethering via USB, while Android tablets (ironically) do not.

But, if your heart is set on a slate that can connect to the internet entirely of its own accord, there's a short list of great mobile data-enabled tablets to look at. Most importantly, that list includes the Galaxy Tab S10+, so if you're willing to opt for Samsung's slightly smaller screen, you can get all the benefits of 5G connectivity without giving up much else.